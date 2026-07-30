The information published by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) on July 30, shows a 2025 overview of households across Scotland.

Argyll and Bute recorded 4.9 per cent of homes being long-term empty, which is over three points higher than the Scottish average of 1.6 per cent.

Na h-Eileanan Siar recorded 4.4 per cent of properties as long-term vacant, with the Highlands registering 3.2 per cent.

The council areas with the highest proportion of dwellings that were vacant in 2025 were Na h-Eileanan Siar (8.0 per cent) and Argyll and Bute (6.7 per cent), with the Highlands in sixth place (4.8 per cent).