New data has revealed that Argyll and Bute has the highest level of long-term empty homes across the whole of Scotland.
The information published by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) on July 30, shows a 2025 overview of households across Scotland.
Argyll and Bute recorded 4.9 per cent of homes being long-term empty, which is over three points higher than the Scottish average of 1.6 per cent.
Na h-Eileanan Siar recorded 4.4 per cent of properties as long-term vacant, with the Highlands registering 3.2 per cent.
The council areas with the highest proportion of dwellings that were vacant in 2025 were Na h-Eileanan Siar (8.0 per cent) and Argyll and Bute (6.7 per cent), with the Highlands in sixth place (4.8 per cent).
The areas with the highest proportion of dwellings that were second homes were mainly rural and island areas, including Na h-Eileanan Siar (5.9 per cent), Argyll and Bute (5.6 per cent), Orkney Islands (3.6 per cent) and Highland (2.7 per cent).
Highland, Argyll and Bute and Fife together accounted for 8,100 second homes, more than a third (39 per cent) of the total for Scotland.
In 2025 there were 2.76 million dwellings in Scotland, an increase of 361,100 (15 per cent) dwellings since 2005.
Of these 2.76 million dwellings, 110,400 (4.0 per cent) were unoccupied. These included 89,400 vacant properties and 20,900 second homes.
Vacant properties included those classified as long-term empty if they are unoccupied for six months or more.
This can include unoccupied exemptions, which are new homes yet to be occupied and dwellings undergoing repair or awaiting demolition.
In 2025, 32,300 of long-term empty dwellings had been empty for more than 12 months in Scotland.
A full data set can be found on the NRS website.
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