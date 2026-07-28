The magnitude 2.5 quake shook the ground at around 3.10am for residents in Spean Bridge, Roybridge, and Fort William.

The British Geological survey received several reports of five to ten seconds of low rumbling, with others describing the experience as like a "small explosion underground" or "rumbling heard from outside in distance and slight shuddering felt inside".

Another said they were “woken from sleep to rattling in room from crystals rolling in a tray”.

It was measured at a depth of 8km, with the epicentre closest to Spean Bridge.

BGS said 198 people reported feeling the earthquake, some up to 37.2 miles away from the epicentre.

It was the largest seismic event in the region in three years, since the magnitude 2.7 quake on April 22, 2023.