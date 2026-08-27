The array of polished silverware and sapphire blue rosettes, the anniversary colour, sat gleaming on the stage as folk streamed in to feast their eyes on the displays.

A team of experienced judges (David Croucher, Margaret Whitton, Fiona Dickie and Peter Darling) had chosen their winners already.

Tables were laden with fresh, healthy vegetables and fruit, including chubby onions to ruby red tomatoes, purple chillies, mounds of soft fruit and lush pots of herbs.

There were also pot plants such as zinging orange begonias, cascading fuchsias, elegant gladioli, scented sweet peas, delicate violas and velvet pansies, huge headed hydrangeas and soft hued roses were there for all to enjoy.

A particular peanut cactus, entered by Fay Harvey also celebrated its 65th birthday at the show! The Best in Show was won with five blooms of identical petalled claret red clematis in perfect condition, testament to the care and attention paid to the entry.