A new annual performance review shows that 8,826 households were registered for housing or transfers through the Highland Housing Register in the past year.
There is strong demand for smaller homes, with half of all applicants being single people.
During 2025/26, a total of 1,592 households were housed through the Register, which provides a single application process for social landlords across Highland.
While the number of social rented homes increased overall, fewer properties became available for re-let as more tenants successfully sustained their tenancies and remained in their homes.
The Highland Housing Register continues to allocate homes to those with the greatest housing need. More than half of all homes let during the year, 891 properties or 56%, were allocated to households experiencing homelessness.
The report highlights positive outcomes for other priority groups. Around one in five households housed had health-related housing needs, while almost one in five had been living in overcrowded accommodation.
Partnership working also helped support some of the most vulnerable people in Highland communities.
The annual review concluded that "while housing demand remains high, the Highland Housing Register continues to perform well in prioritising those with the greatest housing need."
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