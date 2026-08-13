There is strong demand for smaller homes, with half of all applicants being single people.

During 2025/26, a total of 1,592 households were housed through the Register, which provides a single application process for social landlords across Highland.

While the number of social rented homes increased overall, fewer properties became available for re-let as more tenants successfully sustained their tenancies and remained in their homes.

The Highland Housing Register continues to allocate homes to those with the greatest housing need. More than half of all homes let during the year, 891 properties or 56%, were allocated to households experiencing homelessness.