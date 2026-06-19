The man at the centre of the latest controversy surrounding the John Muir Trust (JMT) has called for the charity’s remaining trustees to be more critical of how it is governed.
Former trustees and current members are now up in arms after Professor Denis Mollison, a respected conservationist and one of four founders of the charity, was expelled as a trustee for allegedly breaking the charity’s code of conduct.
After extensive enquiries Professor Mollison found that finance was not the largest part of the problems. Ten trustees had resigned in the previous year, together with a similar number of senior staff.
A detailed report on the Trust’s problems (John Muir Trust in Crisis) was published later in the year by Alan McCombes, a well-respected long-serving member of JMT staff.
"On behalf of the other surviving founder of the Trust, two past Chairs and myself, I met the chair in April 2024 to ask if we might engage with the Board and help resolve the crisis," said Mr Mollison.
"The Chair rebuffed our offer of help, and would not let us communicate with the Board."
"I decided to stand for election as Trustee as the only way of effectively engaging with the Trust leadership, setting out my concerns and aspirations in my candidate statement."
Together with a former Chief Finance Officer of JMT, Alison Russell, who had similar concerns, Professor Mollison was elected as a Trustee from September 14 2024.
"I did follow up my election statement by circulating an opinion piece on strategy, openness and accountability," he said, "but instead of the open discussion I had hoped for, this only led to a formal and legalistic written response from the Chair."
"If accepted the code makes it impossible for anyone advocating a change of leadership or direction to become a trustee," he told us.
"It does this by claiming that such advocacy infringes the trustee code of conduct.
"In my case, the supposed breaches included giving an interview to The Times based on my trustee candidate statement and giving a link on my personal web page to a report critical of the Trust leadership. Both were done before I joined the Board."
Despite Mr Mollison’s protestations however the charges were thought by a Panel appointed by the Chair to merit a warning.
He was then asked to sign a statement which came with the threat of dismissal should he not do so.
"This statement contained contentious claims that ran against the Trust’s commitment to the principles of openness and accountability and would have significantly diminished my capacity to act as a charity trustee exercising independent judgement in the best interests of the Trust as required by charity law," he added.
"After I refused to sign this statement there was an appeal process, which I lost, again controlled by the Chair despite her obvious conflict of interest."
The irony of the situation is not lost on Professor Mollison.
"I have been expelled for daring to criticise their leadership but now I am back to just being a member I can say what I like," he said.
"I really hope things change and these people do the right thing and stand down. If this happens I would hope to be reinstated at some point in the future."
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