Former trustees and current members are now up in arms after Professor Denis Mollison, a respected conservationist and one of four founders of the charity, was expelled as a trustee for allegedly breaking the charity’s code of conduct.

In recent years however JMT has been shrouded in controversy as questions were raised over mismanagement across several areas.

It has since grown into one of the UK’s leading environmental organizations, caring for iconic locations including Ben Nevis, Knoydart and the Isle of Skye.

Inspired by the Scots-born conservationist John Muir, the charity was established in 1983 to safeguard the future of wild lands against development and to promote awareness of their value.

One of the charges pertains to Professor Mollison’s criticism of the current leadership, namely JMT Chair Jane Smallman and CEO David Balharry, while he was in office. An accusation he vehemently disputes - insisting that any comments he made were said prior to him becoming a trustee.

"When the Chair of the John Muir Trust, Jane Smallman, wrote to members in March 2024 about a financial crisis, I was keen to understand the problems and help overcome them," he said.

After extensive enquiries Professor Mollison found that finance was not the largest part of the problems. Ten trustees had resigned in the previous year, together with a similar number of senior staff.

A detailed report on the Trust’s problems (John Muir Trust in Crisis) was published later in the year by Alan McCombes, a well-respected long-serving member of JMT staff.

"On behalf of the other surviving founder of the Trust, two past Chairs and myself, I met the chair in April 2024 to ask if we might engage with the Board and help resolve the crisis," said Mr Mollison.

"The Chair rebuffed our offer of help, and would not let us communicate with the Board."

"I decided to stand for election as Trustee as the only way of effectively engaging with the Trust leadership, setting out my concerns and aspirations in my candidate statement."