Every customer will receive support from Gillian Snaddon, bulk stock and cask sales manager, who this year celebrates two decades of working with Arran Distillers. She said: “Not every day I get to present aged single malt whisky casks, especially ones as unique as these peated ones. Knowing that this style of spirit is no longer produced, they really represent a true piece of irreplaceable Arran history. What a fantastic opportunity to reflect on the past 20 years, my journey as well as the whisky we produce, and to mark the occasion with such a superb offer for our existing cask owners and new customers alike.”

Arran Distillers is one of the few distilleries in Scotland to offer cask sales directly and has decades of experience selling casks to thousands of customers who have purchased, sampled, sold, or bottled their own casks of Arran Single Malt.

Five years of storage and insurance will be included in sales of the 10-year-old Arran Single Malt first fill bourbon peated casks. Photograph: Gemma Wilson PR.

Five years of storage and insurance will be included in sales of the 10-year-old Arran Single Malt first fill bourbon peated casks. Photograph: Gemma Wilson PR.

The 10-year-old Arran Single Malt first fill bourbon peated casks were filled in 2016 with spirit distilled from Scottish barley and are priced at £10,500. Each cask has been re-gauged this year and contains approximately 92 to 105 regauged litres of alcohol. All purchases include five years of storage and insurance.

Arran Distillers operates two independent distilleries on Arran: Lochranza in the north, birthplace of Arran Single Malt, and Lagg in the south, where Lagg Single Malt is created. Lochranza previously used to produce peated spirit - in the form of Machrie Moor Single Malt – however this concluded in 2017 and Lagg now focuses on heavily peated single malt.

Arran Single Malt has earned international acclaim for its vibrant character, ba;anced nature and is best known for its soft, fruity notes, while peated barley runs have been described as “a fantastic expression that marries the smooth, fruity Arran style with a touch of warm bonfire smoke”.

Further information about Arran whisky, cask sales, or to register your interest in buying a cask, can be found at www.arranwhisky.com/our-distillery/buy-a-whisky-cask