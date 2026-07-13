Christina Bluhme, a dog trainer from Esher in Surrey, was halfway up the UK’s highest mountain when her Black Labrador Tokyo is reported to have collapsed on the trail.

The dog began to lose balance during their walk before collapsing and drifting in and out of consciousness.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team responded to the call for help and took poor Tokyo down the mountain via a stretcher.

For the duration of the journey down the mountain, the 25kg dog remained mostly unconscious.

She was then handed over to the care of Crown Vets in Fort William, where the suspected Cannabis was found in her system.