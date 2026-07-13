Tokyo, the black labrador which fell ill on Ben Nevis after eating a discarded bag of cannabis, has made a full recovery.
Christina Bluhme, a dog trainer from Esher in Surrey, was halfway up the UK’s highest mountain when her Black Labrador Tokyo is reported to have collapsed on the trail.
The dog began to lose balance during their walk before collapsing and drifting in and out of consciousness.
Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team responded to the call for help and took poor Tokyo down the mountain via a stretcher.
For the duration of the journey down the mountain, the 25kg dog remained mostly unconscious.
She was then handed over to the care of Crown Vets in Fort William, where the suspected Cannabis was found in her system.
Ms Bluhme thanked the mountain rescue team and the vets for their support in rescuing her beloved dog, and said she felt "incredibly lucky" that she had survived.
"I truly thought I was going to lose her," she said on Facebook to the rescuers, "I can’t begin to express how grateful I am for your kindness, professionalism, and compassion. Thank you for being there when we needed you most."
She also reminded owners to be wary of what their dogs might be inspecting while on walks as discarded drugs and other toxic substances can pose a real danger.
A spokesperson for Lochaber Mountain Rescue added: "It’s now suspected that Tokyo, a usually very fit and active working dog, had ingested something that made her critically unwell.
"Many thanks to Crown vets for their support, and to Tokyo’s owner for the update and photos."
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