ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Subscribe to West Coast Today
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Everything you need to know about Arran’s road closures

Everything you need to know about Arran’s road closures

Jul 21, 2026
Hidden treasures unveiled in tribute to fisherman artist Angus MacDonald

Hidden treasures unveiled in tribute to fisherman artist Angus MacDonald

Jul 21, 2026
UHI Argyll Launches Access to Work Programme to Help People into Employment

UHI Argyll Launches Access to Work Programme to Help People into EmploymentSPONSORED ARTICLE

Jul 21, 2026
Council seeks feedback on Local Development Plan 3 papers

Council seeks feedback on Local Development Plan 3 papers

Jul 21, 2026

West Coast Today

Corran Ferry Infrastructure Improvement Scheme progress update

Corran Ferry Infrastructure Improvement Scheme progress update

Jul 21, 2026
Update: Road now open following three vehicle crash on A82

Update: Road now open following three vehicle crash on A82

Jul 21, 2026
PST marks milestone £500,000 contribution to Bethesda Hospice

PST marks milestone £500,000 contribution to Bethesda Hospice

Jul 21, 2026
Arkell edges McKellar to July Medal title

Arkell edges McKellar to July Medal title

Jul 21, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Seasonal Front of House at a new West Highland Cafe - Ardtornish Estate Company
Lochaline and Ardnamurchan, Oban, ArdtornishLochaline and Ardnamurchan, Oban, Ardtornish£26,500 to £30,000 per annum£26,500 to £30,000 per annum
Marine Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
PA30 8ETPA30 8ET£35,677.20 per annum£35,677.20 per annum
Pupil Support Assistant - NAY17507 - North Ayrshire Council
BrodickBrodick£15.89 to £16.30 per hour£15.89 to £16.30 per hour
Personal Care Assistant (Bank Staff) - Tartan Sheep Care
Fort WilliamFort William£16 to £18 per hour£16 to £18 per hour
ASN Assistant - ARB18374 - Argyll and Bute Council
PA28 6HGPA28 6HG£26,790 to £27,665 per annum£26,790 to £27,665 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today