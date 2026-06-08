Since Iain was "passionate about keeping dog trialling going on Arran", the committee vowed to make this their memorial to their "very loyal friend".

The first of two events in the Arran Sheepdog Trials, the Dougarie Trial, took place at Glenloig on Wednesday May 27.

Liz Robertson, chairperson of the Dougarie and Kildonan sheepdog trials, said it was a "great success".

"37 dogs ran in glorious sunshine," she said. "The sheep were tricky at the pen, so quite a few runs were unfinished, with competitors running out of time at the pen."

First in the open class was Kenny Donald from Dalrymple with Bee, on 84 pts. Second and third were Stuart Davidson from Sandbank with Mac and Ian Brownlie with Murdo, both also on 84pts. The placings were separated on the outwork scores.

Matthew McNeish from Shiskine won the local class with Kate, while Niall McMaster from Shannochie was second with Gael, and Iain Logan from Pirnmill was third with Chris.

The judge on the day was Mr Kenny Dickson from Fintry.

Addressing the crowd, Liz added: "The committee would like to remember the man who should be here and sadly isn’t ... our secretary Iain McConnell.

"Since Iain’s sudden death on the hill in January, we have struggled to come to terms with the loss.

"Iain was a very loyal friend, an excellent dog handler and a truly amazing organiser. In his own quiet way, he just made things happen. When this trial featured on this season’s This Farming Life on the BBC, there was Iain in the background just making things run smoothly.