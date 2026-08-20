ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Subscribe to West Coast Today
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Nominations open to become a Community Councillor

Nominations open to become a Community Councillor

Aug 20, 2026
CalMac to ask Colonsay if it wants MV Clansman

CalMac to ask Colonsay if it wants MV Clansman

Aug 20, 2026
Contentious Calgary housing application withdrawn

Contentious Calgary housing application withdrawn

Aug 20, 2026
Kinlochleven pupils join pioneering research into nature and mental health

Kinlochleven pupils join pioneering research into nature and mental health

Aug 20, 2026

Matthew Young

£20 million Argyll-wide regeneration projects progressing

£20 million Argyll-wide regeneration projects progressing

Aug 20, 2026
Tributes paid to Mid Argyll councillor and Provost Dougie Philand

Tributes paid to Mid Argyll councillor and Provost Dougie Philand

Aug 19, 2026
Police report a church break-in alongside multiple driving offences

Police report a church break-in alongside multiple driving offences

Aug 19, 2026
40 years of the McKerlie Pairs

40 years of the McKerlie Pairs

Aug 18, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Husbandry Operative, Loch Melfort, Argyll - Kames
ObanOban£29,000 per annum£29,000 per annum
Depot Operator - The Oil & Pipelines Agency
CampbeltownCampbeltown£31,175 to £32,975 per annum£31,175 to £32,975 per annum
School Dining Supervisor - NAY17608 - North Ayrshire Council
KA27 8JPKA27 8JP£13.52 per hour£13.52 per hour
Front of House + Barista - The Wildcat
Fort WilliamFort WilliamSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Cleaner - ARB18476 - Argyll and Bute Council
TarbertTarbert£26,353 to £26,623 per annum£26,353 to £26,623 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today