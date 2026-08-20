Our brilliant local museum is becoming so popular that at the peak holiday season (July and August) it regularly exceeds 700 visitors a day.

However, this ever-increasing success in terms of number of visitors is rebounding and causing the museum to become a victim of its own success.

Poor and cramped facilities for visitors and staff alike, lack of public toilets, concern about the threats of temperature and humidity on its collections, overcrowding, insufficient space to display its heritage collections, no workshop accommodation for research work and visiting groups like local primary school children and students.