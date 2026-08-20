Nearly 60,000 people visited the West Highland Museum last year and that is certain to be exceeded this year.
Our brilliant local museum is becoming so popular that at the peak holiday season (July and August) it regularly exceeds 700 visitors a day.
However, this ever-increasing success in terms of number of visitors is rebounding and causing the museum to become a victim of its own success.
Poor and cramped facilities for visitors and staff alike, lack of public toilets, concern about the threats of temperature and humidity on its collections, overcrowding, insufficient space to display its heritage collections, no workshop accommodation for research work and visiting groups like local primary school children and students.
Guest speakers at a recent Business Lunch Meeting of the Lochaber Rotary Club were Dr Chris Robinson MBE and Pete Short, volunteers and directors of the Museum.
They explained that they, and fellow directors "have a dream that addresses all these issues and more, maintains and extends access to the museum and its gardens and protects our internationally significant collections for our second century".
To achieve their dream the Museum has engaged the creative design services of Architect Helen Lucas to extend and renovate the current premisis.
Pete added: "But dreams cost money!
"We are committed to raising £6.2m to deliver our dream. The National Lottery has agreed to support us and we are now over halfway to our target.
"You can support us by telling your family and friends to come visit us, by becoming a "Friend of the Museum" or by donating either to our capital fund or to help meet the daily running costs."
Dr Chris recounted that 2026 sees the centenary of the Museum moving into its current home, a former branch of the British Linen Bank in Cameron Square in 1926.
The project will not only safeguard the museum’s unique collection, from its Jacobite relics to its rare WWII commando artifacts but also enhance accessibility, expand gallery spaces, and create new community and educational facilities.
Rotary President John Stafford thanked Pete and Chris for a talk centred on a very local and loved museum and added: "You are very brave to take on this project and we wish you well."
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