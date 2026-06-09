Police in Mid Argyll have made series of drug seizures and arrested a driver this week.
Drugs Warning Issued
On the afternoon of Thursday June 4 Police stopped a vehicle in Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead. The 19-year-old male driver was issued a Recorded Police Warning for possession of cannabis.
Drugs Seized
A 36-year-old male will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal after a quantity of Class A drugs were recovered from an address in Lochgilphead when Police executed a search warrant on the morning of Friday June 5.
A 35-year-old male was issued a Recorded Police Warning for possession of cannabis after a search warrant was executed by Police at an address in Ardrishaig on the morning of Friday June 5.
Driver arrested
On the evening of Saturday June 6 a 23-year-old male driver was arrested for failing the roadside breath test following a single vehicle collision on the A83 south of Tarbert. The male was cautioned and charged and released on Undertaking to appear at Campbeltown Sheriff Court at a later date.
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