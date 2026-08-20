On Thursday August 6, a cat was rushed to the vets in Oban following an attack by a dog which left it so badly mauled it was "impossible to identify" according to a witness.

The feline was only identified through its microchip when it was euthanized.

Crucially, at the time of the incident the animal was not secured by a lead or a harness.

The incident was reported to police and the council’s dog warden, which is investigating the circumstances.

Following the attack, neighbours and the cat’s owner are urging dog owners to be responsible when visiting the island and keep their dog on a lead.

Many chickens have also been killed on the island by dogs in the last year.

Two residents contacted The Oban Times to say that Easdale has developed a "culture" where many "visitors believe they can walk dogs off lead all over the island".

But this has sparked safety concerns for some of the island’s approximately 60 residents, who worry more cats and chickens could be killed, or a person could be injured.

The Oban Times contacted Seil and Easdale Community Council to ask what solutions it could see for the problem.

Community Councillor Willie Munro suggested implementing an announcement on the ferry from Seil to remind dog owners to walk their pet responsibly.

Community Councillor Neil McCrirrick said that signs have been installed following concerns about chickens, "advising tourists and owners of the need to keep dogs under control in and around the village."

Mr McCrirrick also dismissed concerns about something like this attack happening again. He said: "I have lived here over five years and there has been no instances in that period of dogs attacking cats or people.

"This incidence of the cat is terrible, however the dog owners immediately took the cat to the vet and have spoken with the cat owner as far as I’m lead to believe."

Development group Eilean Easdale was also asked if it would be taking any action, but did not respond.