Residents on Easdale are urging dog owners to be responsible and keep their dogs on a lead after a resident’s cat was mauled to death.
On Thursday August 6, a cat was rushed to the vets in Oban following an attack by a dog which left it so badly mauled it was "impossible to identify" according to a witness.
The feline was only identified through its microchip when it was euthanized.
Crucially, at the time of the incident the animal was not secured by a lead or a harness.
The incident was reported to police and the council’s dog warden, which is investigating the circumstances.
Following the attack, neighbours and the cat’s owner are urging dog owners to be responsible when visiting the island and keep their dog on a lead.
Many chickens have also been killed on the island by dogs in the last year.
Two residents contacted The Oban Times to say that Easdale has developed a "culture" where many "visitors believe they can walk dogs off lead all over the island".
But this has sparked safety concerns for some of the island’s approximately 60 residents, who worry more cats and chickens could be killed, or a person could be injured.
The Oban Times contacted Seil and Easdale Community Council to ask what solutions it could see for the problem.
Community Councillor Willie Munro suggested implementing an announcement on the ferry from Seil to remind dog owners to walk their pet responsibly.
Community Councillor Neil McCrirrick said that signs have been installed following concerns about chickens, "advising tourists and owners of the need to keep dogs under control in and around the village."
Mr McCrirrick also dismissed concerns about something like this attack happening again. He said: "I have lived here over five years and there has been no instances in that period of dogs attacking cats or people.
"This incidence of the cat is terrible, however the dog owners immediately took the cat to the vet and have spoken with the cat owner as far as I’m lead to believe."
Development group Eilean Easdale was also asked if it would be taking any action, but did not respond.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.05pm on Thursday August 6, 2026, we were called to a report of a dog attacking a cat in the Easdale Island area. The cat died from its injuries.
“Suitable advice was given and the incident was passed to the local dog warden.”
An Argyll and Bute spokesperson said: “We are aware of the incident and are currently investigating. It would be inappropriate to comment at this stage.
“The job of our wardens is to engage, educate and enforce.
Information on how to be a responsible dog owner can be found on our website: www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/environment/animals-and-animal-welfare/dogs-and-dog-ownership&source=gmail&ust=1786539856264000&usg=AOvVaw1uZ3JTVrbsicsfmqweoc2r">www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.