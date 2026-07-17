Argyll and Bute Council has sought to reassure parents following the publication of national school league tables which placed Campbeltown Grammar School sixth out of the area’s 10 state secondary schools.
The figures, published by The Scotsman, stated that 24 per cent of pupils at the school achieved at least five Highers, while noting that 16.2 per cent of pupils came from the 20 per cent most deprived areas in Scotland.
Following concerns raised by parents, South Kintyre councillor Tommy Macpherson requested a briefing from the council’s education service to explain the statistics and how they compare with previous years.
In its report, the council says the published figures require additional context because the attainment measure relates to school leavers achieving five or more SCQF Level 6 qualifications, which includes Highers as well as other recognised Level 6 awards, rather than simply five Highers.
The briefing also states that Campbeltown Grammar’s attainment has shown improvement over recent years despite increasing levels of deprivation and a rise in the proportion of pupils leaving school before S6.
Council figures show that the proportion of all leavers achieving five or more SCQF Level 6 qualifications increased from 22.97 per cent in 2021/22 to 24.19 per cent in 2024/25.
Among pupils who remained until S6, the proportion achieving five or more Level 6 qualifications rose from 35.42 per cent to 43.75 per cent over the same period.
Education officers say this suggests improvement despite what they describe as a more challenging assessment model than that used during the Covid-19 pandemic, when national pass rates were higher.
The briefing also notes that the proportion of pupils leaving before S6 has increased from 35 per cent in 2021/22 to 48 per cent in 2024/25, which it says has a significant impact on headline attainment figures because those pupils have had less opportunity to gain Level 6 qualifications.
Councillor Macpherson said the briefing had helped explain the education data but believed the wider deprivation figures raised important questions for South Kintyre.
He said: “My biggest takeaway isn’t the school attainment figures; it’s the deprivation markers behind them.
“Campbeltown Grammar School is making progress, and that deserves recognition. The real concern is what those wider indicators are telling us about South Kintyre. They should be ringing alarm bells.
“These figures don’t represent a failure of our pupils or our teachers. They reflect years of political failure to tackle the issues that matter most to local families; housing, health, local wages, transport, and access to services. Those are the factors that determine whether young people can build a life, a family, and a future in Kintyre, or feel they have no option but to leave.
“None of this should come as a surprise. The evidence has been before us for years. What has been missing is political leadership and the will to act.
“Children are not responsible for these figures. They are growing up in the communities we have created. Until governments address the warning signs around housing, health, local wages, and transport, we will keep measuring decline instead of tackling the causes.
“Campbeltonians deserve better, and so do future generations growing up across the Kintyre peninsula.”
Addressing concerns over deprivation, the council’s education officers said the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD) is an area-based measure rather than an assessment of individual families.
The briefing states that the index reflects factors including income, employment, health, education, housing, crime and access to services within neighbourhoods, and should not be interpreted as meaning pupils or their families are themselves deprived.
It also outlines a range of measures being taken at Campbeltown Grammar School to improve attainment, including enhanced pupil progress tracking, regular attainment meetings with teaching staff, targeted interventions for pupils from more disadvantaged backgrounds, curriculum review and ongoing support from Education Scotland and the council’s central education team.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.