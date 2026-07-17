The figures, published by The Scotsman, stated that 24 per cent of pupils at the school achieved at least five Highers, while noting that 16.2 per cent of pupils came from the 20 per cent most deprived areas in Scotland.

Following concerns raised by parents, South Kintyre councillor Tommy Macpherson requested a briefing from the council’s education service to explain the statistics and how they compare with previous years.

In its report, the council says the published figures require additional context because the attainment measure relates to school leavers achieving five or more SCQF Level 6 qualifications, which includes Highers as well as other recognised Level 6 awards, rather than simply five Highers.

The briefing also states that Campbeltown Grammar’s attainment has shown improvement over recent years despite increasing levels of deprivation and a rise in the proportion of pupils leaving school before S6.