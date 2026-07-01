Attendance, effort, sporting success, participation in the Active Schools community, achievement in adversity, and academic excellence were celebrated at Arran High School’s annual award ceremony last week.
The evening began with formal presentations to this year’s sporting and golf champions, followed by the Active Schools awards. Archie Galbraith was awarded the Active Schools Participant of the Year, the Community Award went to Molly Young, and Young Leader of the Year went to Mia Palmer.
Winners of the Youth Philanthropy Initiative (YPI), featured in last week’s Banner, were invited on stage next to receive recognition for their dilligent efforts to secure a grant for Arran Music School.
A large team of hospitality pupils collected Arran High School’s Trophy for winning the Food for Thought competition at Dumfries House. They were: Findlay Bowers, Stella Brunasso Cassinino, Charlie Gilmore, Jenny Hume, Toren Litton, Leah McHale, Flynn McDonald, Lucas Pearcey, Mali Ross, Evie Southwick, Maxwell Tannahill and Megan Watkins.
Subject awards for attainment, effort and achievement were handed out to pupils from each year group before a musical interlude provided by Rosie McNamara on fiddle with faculty leader for music, Andrew Dickie, on piano.
Jane Howe attended the prize giving to present the new Arran Rock and Blues Festival prize to Jamie Worthington and Lewis Gregg for their contribution to contemporary rock and blues music on the island.
Guest speaker Stuart Watts spoke about his journey from a degree in biochemistry to a career in the whisky industry. He advised pupils: “Good luck, try your best, don’t give up.” He said his career had not taken the path he expected, but he loves where he has ended up, adding: “Sometimes the detours are the real destinations.”
After his speech, Stuart presented the special awards and prizes achieved by pupils across the curriculum.
Special prize winners collecting awards were James Mack, Liusaidh Clark and Callum Glister who had perfect attendance; Anna Kabala, who received the Pupil Literacy Leaders Award for reading excellence; Lisa Henderson who was awarded the A R Humphreys Prize for English in S5; Lucy Young and Scott McAllister who received the Andrew J Johnson Prizes for mathematics in S2 and S5 respectively; and Ruby and Jasmine Winship who were awarded the Ceitidh Anderson Quaich for Succeeding through Adversity.
In receipt of John D MacKinnon Awards for students going on to further education or apprenticeships were Kacper Batyra, Molly McFedries, Beth McNeice, Jay Pearcey and Jamie Worthington.
The finale of the evening was the presentation of the house shield which is awarded to the house with the most point accumulated throughout the year. Three points separated the two top houses. Rosa scored 1,481 points, however, Shuraig house secured the shield with 1,484 points, and received thunderous applause from the pupils and parents.
Arran High School pupils are now on their summer holidays, with the school scheduled to re-open for the new academic term on Thursday August 20.
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