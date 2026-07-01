The evening began with formal presentations to this year’s sporting and golf champions, followed by the Active Schools awards. Archie Galbraith was awarded the Active Schools Participant of the Year, the Community Award went to Molly Young, and Young Leader of the Year went to Mia Palmer.

Winners of the Youth Philanthropy Initiative (YPI), featured in last week’s Banner, were invited on stage next to receive recognition for their dilligent efforts to secure a grant for Arran Music School.

A large team of hospitality pupils collected Arran High School’s Trophy for winning the Food for Thought competition at Dumfries House. They were: Findlay Bowers, Stella Brunasso Cassinino, Charlie Gilmore, Jenny Hume, Toren Litton, Leah McHale, Flynn McDonald, Lucas Pearcey, Mali Ross, Evie Southwick, Maxwell Tannahill and Megan Watkins.