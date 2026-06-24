The exhibition by artist Sana Obaid marks an important moment in the life of this building. Formerly the St Columba’s parish church of Eigg, it is now held in community ownership through Solas Eige SCIO.

Sponsored by the George MacLeod Trust, ’From the Heart of a Mother’ forms part of the transition from church to the Solas Eige Centre, a community-owned heritage and cultural centre.

This transformation reflects a collective commitment to stewardship, shared responsibility and care for the future. Solas Eige SCIO was established to bring the Church of Scotland Category C-listed building into community ownership and to secure its future as a resource for the island.

The purchase was completed on February 27 2026 after four years of fundraising, feasibility studies and community consultation.

The charity raised more than £9,000 locally and secured support from the Scottish Land Fund, which provided £50,000 for the purchase of the building and a further £42,000 towards essential infrastructure works.