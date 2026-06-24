A thought-provoking exhibition entitled ’From the Heart of a Mother’ will open at Eigg’s newly established Solas Eige Centre on June 30 for one week.
The exhibition by artist Sana Obaid marks an important moment in the life of this building. Formerly the St Columba’s parish church of Eigg, it is now held in community ownership through Solas Eige SCIO.
Sponsored by the George MacLeod Trust, ’From the Heart of a Mother’ forms part of the transition from church to the Solas Eige Centre, a community-owned heritage and cultural centre.
This transformation reflects a collective commitment to stewardship, shared responsibility and care for the future. Solas Eige SCIO was established to bring the Church of Scotland Category C-listed building into community ownership and to secure its future as a resource for the island.
The purchase was completed on February 27 2026 after four years of fundraising, feasibility studies and community consultation.
The charity raised more than £9,000 locally and secured support from the Scottish Land Fund, which provided £50,000 for the purchase of the building and a further £42,000 towards essential infrastructure works.
“We have to thank the Scottish Land Fund for their tremendous support and guidance throughout the process,” says Catherine Davies, Chair of Solas Eige SCIO.
“Solas Eige means ‘the Light of Eigg’, and we chose this name because the island has long been a pioneer in many ways, particularly in the field of renewable energy.
"Inviting Sana Obaid and her thought-provoking body of work is very much part of this pioneering approach. At Solas Eige, we believe that art can create spaces for reflection, conversation and new ways of seeing the world around us.
"With Sana, we begin our commitment to bringing work to Eigg that engages with the pressing questions and realities of our time. We also love that Sana will offer some art workshops during her time on the island!"
’From the Heart of a Mother’ brings together a body of work developed in response to witnessing the ongoing genocide in Gaza from afar. Rather than seeking to represent events directly, the exhibition examines how violence is carried across distance and absorbed into the emotional and material fabric of everyday life.
The exhibition emerged the testimonies of mothers grieving the loss of their children. Through works that draw upon memory, absence, clothing, bodies, and acts of remembrance, Obaid reflects on the emotional realities of loss and the enduring bonds that connect people across distance.
“When this exhibition was conceived, images and reports from Gaza were part of our daily lives,” explains Solas Eige art curator Camille Dressler.
“The work does not seek to explain or resolve the complexities of conflict. Instead, it offers a deeply human perspective centred on motherhood, care, loss, resilience and the enduring bonds that connect people across distance and circumstance.”
Alongside the exhibition, local historian and author of ’Eigg: The Story of an Island’, Camille has also produced interpretation panels tracing 300 years of parish history. The parish was established in 1726, making this year its 300th anniversary. T
These panels will remain in place after the exhibition closes and until major repair works begin.
The ministry may have gone, but the building endures. Community ownership offers an opportunity to honour the church’s history while opening new possibilities for its future.
Solas Eige SCIO hopes to create a space where local and global stories can meet; where heritage, creativity and community life can flourish under one roof.
Admission to the exhibition is free, with a charge of £15 to take part in the art workshops
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