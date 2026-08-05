An elderly Lochgilphead resident has raised concerns about Lochnell Street’s accessibility after struggling to navigate a temporary walkway.
But following inquiries by the Advertiser, the trunks roads contractor in charge of the street has said it will explore ways of improving improving access.
Interim traffic lights and scaffolding have been in place on the A83 street following a fatal fire in December, forcing pedestrians to navigate a narrow road walkway or cross the street to use the opposite side, which is lined with cones.
Eighty-six-year-old Peter Holloway, who lives with mobility issues and uses a stroller to get around town, said the pavement makes it incredibly difficult for him.
He told the Advertiser: “Well, I can’t walk on the road. The police have told me not to. It’s dangerous.
“It’s just as bad walking on the pavement. A lady across the road from me has the same problem, and she’s 90.
“Everybody who has problems walking must have problems getting along the pavements.”
After contacting BEAR Scotland, the organisation responsible for the road’s maintenance, Peter was left frustrated after being informed the temporary lights will be in place for the next year or more.
The pensioner had been trying to get the temporary lights moved in order to allow the pavement opposite the works to be made more accessible.
Additionally, Peter has been in contact with Argyll and Bute Council, whose representative told him to avoid the works by using Union Street and Manse Brae.
The additional distance was described as “a route march” by the frustrated pensioner.
In response to Peter’s claims, a spokesperson for BEAR Scotland told the Advertiser the traffic management would need to remain in place while proposals and planning for the fire-damaged properties are progressed.
The statement added: “There is pedestrian access available through the works. However, now that it has become clear the temporary traffic management will remain in place for an extended period, we will liaise with the building owner to explore opportunities to improve access for pedestrians, including those with reduced mobility.
“If anyone experiences difficulties using the route, we would encourage them to contact BEAR Scotland directly so we can better understand their requirements and consider whether further improvements can be made.”
The road management body can be contacted online or by calling 01738 448 600.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.