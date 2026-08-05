But following inquiries by the Advertiser, the trunks roads contractor in charge of the street has said it will explore ways of improving improving access.

Interim traffic lights and scaffolding have been in place on the A83 street following a fatal fire in December, forcing pedestrians to navigate a narrow road walkway or cross the street to use the opposite side, which is lined with cones.

Eighty-six-year-old Peter Holloway, who lives with mobility issues and uses a stroller to get around town, said the pavement makes it incredibly difficult for him.

He told the Advertiser: “Well, I can’t walk on the road. The police have told me not to. It’s dangerous.

“It’s just as bad walking on the pavement. A lady across the road from me has the same problem, and she’s 90.

“Everybody who has problems walking must have problems getting along the pavements.”

After contacting BEAR Scotland, the organisation responsible for the road’s maintenance, Peter was left frustrated after being informed the temporary lights will be in place for the next year or more.

The pensioner had been trying to get the temporary lights moved in order to allow the pavement opposite the works to be made more accessible.

Additionally, Peter has been in contact with Argyll and Bute Council, whose representative told him to avoid the works by using Union Street and Manse Brae.

The additional distance was described as “a route march” by the frustrated pensioner.