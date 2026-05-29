A Boil Water Notice was issued late on Saturday May 23 after routine sampling identified a potential issue at the Lochranza Water Treatment Works (WTW).

The notices, that were rapidly issued to households and businesses, along with supplies of bottled water, warned users that the water in their taps might potentially contain bacteria, viruses or parasites that could be harmful to health.

Users in the affected area served by the water treatment works were advised that water should be boiled before drinking it. Or when brushing their teeth, making ice cubes, preparing food, or giving it to their pets.

Speaking at the time, a Scottish Water spokesperson told the Banner: "Routine sampling identified a potential issue at the Lochranza Water Treatment Works.

"Further sampling was carried out and results showed elevated bacteriological levels.

"As a precautionary measure, a Boil Water Notice was issued on Saturday May 23 to approximately 300 properties while investigations continued at the water treatment works.

"A fault has been identified within one of the treatment modules. This has been isolated and will remain out of service until it is replaced.

"In consultation with health stakeholders, and until we receive satisfactory results to confirm our intervention has been successful, the boil notice will remain in place to protect public health."