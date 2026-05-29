Around 306 households in Lochranza, Catacol and Pirnmill were warned to not drink or consume their tap water after supplier Scottish Water discovered elevated bacteriological levels in the water.
A Boil Water Notice was issued late on Saturday May 23 after routine sampling identified a potential issue at the Lochranza Water Treatment Works (WTW).
The notices, that were rapidly issued to households and businesses, along with supplies of bottled water, warned users that the water in their taps might potentially contain bacteria, viruses or parasites that could be harmful to health.
Users in the affected area served by the water treatment works were advised that water should be boiled before drinking it. Or when brushing their teeth, making ice cubes, preparing food, or giving it to their pets.
Speaking at the time, a Scottish Water spokesperson told the Banner: "Routine sampling identified a potential issue at the Lochranza Water Treatment Works.
"Further sampling was carried out and results showed elevated bacteriological levels.
"As a precautionary measure, a Boil Water Notice was issued on Saturday May 23 to approximately 300 properties while investigations continued at the water treatment works.
"A fault has been identified within one of the treatment modules. This has been isolated and will remain out of service until it is replaced.
"In consultation with health stakeholders, and until we receive satisfactory results to confirm our intervention has been successful, the boil notice will remain in place to protect public health."
By Tuesday afternoon, Scottish Water had identified and repaired the fault and advised residents that water could be consumed without having to boil it.
In an update to users, the notice said: “Following a secondary set of clear samples today, we are pleased to announce this restriction notice has now been lifted.
“You can now use your water supply as normal.
“Scottish Water identified the potential water quality issue during routine sampling at Lochranza Water Treatment Works and issued the precautionary notice while further sampling took place.
“The notice was issued to 306 properties in the Lochranza area who will now directly be receiving all clear notices.
“We would like to thank the residents and businesses in the area for their patience and understanding during this time. We know these situations can cause disruption and only issues these notices where necessary.”
Lochranza WTW, opened in 1999, provides drinking water to approximately 500 customers across the villages of Lochranza, Catacol, and Pirnmill. The plant is gravity-fed by the Gleann Easan Biorach river and utilises a nano-filtration membrane system to filter and treat the water.
Owing to the vagaries of the water supply, the variability of the water colour and turbidity (measure of cloudiness and sediment), regular testing and manual cleaning or replacement of filters and monitoring are regularly undertaken by a local team.
The facility is highly rated for its compliance and falls under the oversight of the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).
Scottish Water customers who require additional support for future incidents can register as a “Priority Services Customer” that allows those with a disability or medical condition or any other reason for additional support, to receive prioritised actions in the event of an interruption to their water supply or waste water services.
Further information about becoming a “Priority Services Customer” and localised updates on services can be found at www.scottishwater.co.uk/
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