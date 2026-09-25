Advisers can help households identify the support available to them and navigate funding schemes for home energy improvements.

Alongside the extension of the scheme, households that use heating oil or LPG are also encouraged to contact Home Energy Scotland for free and impartial advice on reducing energy bills, improving energy efficiency and exploring clean heating options.

The scheme has now been extended beyond its initial six-month period while heating oil and LPG prices continue to be volatile, ensuring households most in need can apply for support over the winter and beyond.

Those on means tested benefits and under periods of financial hardship are encouraged to apply.

The Scottish Emergency Heating Oil Scheme was introduced on April 1 to help low-income households cover higher heating oil and LPG prices, driven by ongoing instability in the Middle East.

Energy Minister Stephen Gethins said: “More than 6,700 payments have been made since the Scottish Government launched this scheme to ensure households with the greatest need could meet the cost of keeping their homes warm.

“While prices have fallen since the peak in March, ongoing international uncertainty means further increases cannot be ruled out this winter. That is why we are extending the scheme so eligible households can still apply for support if prices remain high over the colder months to come.

"But providing support with fuel costs is only part of the picture. Improving a home’s energy efficiency or switching to a cleaner heating system can help people lower their energy bills for years to come, as well as making homes warmer and more comfortable.

"Whether you are a tenant or a homeowner, now is the perfect time to speak with Home Energy Scotland’s expert advisers, who can provide free, impartial advice on the grants, loans and support available to help households reduce their energy use and cut costs."

Beth Mukushi, Head of Programme Delivery at Home Energy Scotland said: “As the Scottish Government-funded energy advice service, we speak to people in rural homes every day who are looking to make their homes warmer and more energy efficient.

“They may be in off-gas areas, worried about rising energy costs or are in an older property and don’t know where to start. That can sometimes feel overwhelming; but we can help.

“Home Energy Scotland’s expert advisors are here to provide free and impartial advice, helping people with practical ways to reduce their energy use, cut bills and access funding and support for home improvements that can make a lasting difference to their homes and comfort.”

Applications to the scheme can be made via Advice Direct Scotland at homeheatingadvice.scot