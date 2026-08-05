Silva Jost, a staff member at the Lochgilphead Learning Centre, won the Best Culture and Environment Award at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) annual business competition for the sauna design back in May.

Speaking at the time, the UHI employee said it was "great" to have won the competition, as well as receive £1,000 to put towards the leisure facility.

The proposal for the site northeast of Seaview in the village had attracted five expressions of support from the public since they were revealed in June.

The site for the proposed development consists of an informal car park between the A83 trunk road and the shores of Achagoyle Bay.

Argyll and Bute Council has now awarded planning permission, saying that the plans were an acceptable development.