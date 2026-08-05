An award-winning Lochgilphead entrepreneur has had plans for a moveable sauna in Minard approved by council officers.
Silva Jost, a staff member at the Lochgilphead Learning Centre, won the Best Culture and Environment Award at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) annual business competition for the sauna design back in May.
Speaking at the time, the UHI employee said it was "great" to have won the competition, as well as receive £1,000 to put towards the leisure facility.
The proposal for the site northeast of Seaview in the village had attracted five expressions of support from the public since they were revealed in June.
The site for the proposed development consists of an informal car park between the A83 trunk road and the shores of Achagoyle Bay.
Argyll and Bute Council has now awarded planning permission, saying that the plans were an acceptable development.
A council official said in a handling report: “The proposal is seeking to secure permission for the change of use of a small area within the car park to allow for the siting of a wood-fired mobile sauna, which the application details will be situated on a trailer to allow for ease of removal when required and in bad weather conditions etc.
“The proposed sauna is a simple, modest structure of barrel design measuring approximately 2.6m x 2.29m in plan with an overall height of approximately three metres, which includes the flue serving the wood burning stove.
“The proposed sauna is a timber clad structure with grey coloured ‘shingle’ type roofing material. The proposed sauna has a maximum capacity for six persons.
“The design statement submitted with the application details, in summary, that it is anticipated that the proposed sauna would provide a valuable community wellbeing and recreational facility, promoting physical and mental health through accessible outdoor wellness experiences.
“Notwithstanding the foregoing, officers consider it appropriate to issue permission on an initial temporary five-year basis in order to allow control over the site to be retained and the amenity impact of the proposal to be assessed during the operation of the proposed sauna.”
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