Skye and Lochaber bakers are being invited to take part in the first-ever World Shortbread Championships in Inverness this November.
Organised by High Life Highland, entries are now open for the competition which will take place at Inverness Leisure on Saturday November 21.
With both traditional and speciality categories, junior, amateur and professional bakers are all invited to take part. The event will culminate in the crowning of the very first World Shortbread Champion.
James Martin, Director of Community, Leisure and Sport at High Life Highland, said: "We hope this event attracts a wide variety of competitors – from enthusiastic young people and passionate home bakers to professional chefs and bakers from all corners of the globe.
"My advice is don’t hang about – get those applications in quickly as we are expecting a really great response."
Participants can enter a traditional shortbread, a speciality shortbread, or both with winners from each category progressing to a grand final, where the baker with the highest overall score will be crowned Champion.
Host for the day - overseeing all the fun - is professional chef, food writer, and broadcaster Sarah Rankin, with Jeni Iannetta of Bad Girl Bakery taking on the role of Head Judge.
Closing date for entries is September 30, to enter or for more information, visit shortbread.world/.
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