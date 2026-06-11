Ethan Bradley arrived at The Real Food Cafe in Tyndrum after his parents told him they had kept the receipt as a souvenir of the best fish supper they had ever eaten.

Although they had hoped to return one day themselves, life got in the way, so he came to visit on their behalf.

The original receipt showed the order of fish and chips, buttered rolls and tea cost just £8.80.

Two decades on and Ethan recreated the order almost exactly - although it cost him

Ethan Bradley, pictured, arrived this week at Scotland’s much-loved roadside diner, The Real Food Cafe in Tyndrum, carrying a faded receipt from two decades ago that his parents had kept to remind them of their trip.

His parents told Ethan it was the best fish supper they had ever eaten, and although they had hoped to return one day themselves, life got in the way, so he came to visit on their behalf.

The original receipt showed the order of fish and chips, buttered rolls and tea costing £8.80.

Twenty years later, Ethan recreated the order almost exactly although his order cost him

Ethan Bradley, pictured, arrived this week at Scotland’s much-loved roadside diner, The Real Food Cafe in Tyndrum, carrying a faded receipt from two decades ago that his parents had kept to remind them of their trip.

His parents told Ethan it was the best fish supper they had ever eaten, and although they had hoped to return one day themselves, life got in the way, so he came to visit on their behalf.

The original receipt showed the order of fish and chips, buttered rolls and tea costing £8.80.

Twenty years later, Ethan recreated the order almost exactly although his order cost him £20.70.

The Real Food Cafe owner Sarah Heward said: “We meet hundreds of people travelling through Tyndrum every week, but every so often, there’s a customer you meet and that moment really stays with you, and honestly, this one moved me so much. To think about that huge passing of time and this memory of a fish supper that’s lasted all these years is just incredible.”

“I felt so emotional seeing Ethan standing there with his tiny faded receipt, hearing how this visit 20 years ago had meant so much to them. I’m so glad Ethan enjoyed his as much as his mum and dad, and who knows, maybe in another 20 years we’ll get another visitor from Ethan’s family!”



The Real Food Cafe later shared photographs of the original and new receipts side-by-side on social media, with followers commenting on the nostalgia of memorable holiday meals and family traditions built around travelling through Scotland.

“Roadside cafes like ours become part of people’s journeys and family traditions. People remember who they were with, where they were going and how something as simple as fish and chips made them feel," added Sarah.

The Real Food Cafe has built a loyal following for its award-winning fish and chips and regularly appears on ‘Best of lists’ for the nation’s unofficial national dish.