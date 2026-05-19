Brian Mangan’s proposals for the Etive Park premises in North Connel have attracted 11 objections from the public, along with one neutral representation.

Concerns were raised on matters including residential amenity, siting and design, and road safety, but Argyll and Bute Council officials have said that planning permission should be granted.

The application will be considered by the council’s planning, protective services and licensing committee at its meeting on Wednesday, May 20.

In response to objections over privacy and security, an officer said: “An increase in fence height to 1.8m will remove overlooking between the rear gardens of 11 and 12 Etive Park. A partial increase in fence height to the front boundary will reduce potential overlooking of the closest habitable room of number 12.

“There are no shared private or semi-private spaces or access arrangements that would be impacted by this development. Users of the pod will in effect be guests of the host dwelling and therefore known through the booking details.

“The potential for interactions within the public street with non-residents as a result of this development would not be of significant intensity to disrupt the established residential character.

“Externally there is a designated semi-enclosed amenity area for guests, set away from the boundary fence, and looking out towards the adjoining woodland. It is not considered that use of this space by guests would significantly impact residential amenity.”

The official continued: “It is accepted that this development would increase the use of the site, but it is the opinion of the officer that the proposed use would not lead to any material loss of amenity, given the scale of the development.

“It is unlikely that antisocial behaviour would be typical given the nature and scale of the development. As owner-occupier of the host dwelling, the applicant would have oversight of the use of the pod including a responsibility to dispel anti-social behaviour via the short-term-let license.”

The report added: “As the unit is already in situ and there are no proposed physical alterations, this assessment is primarily concerned with whether the proposed development is acceptable in terms of its impact upon residential amenity and road safety, and whether it is in accordance with the relevant [local development plan] policies.

“In summary, given the specific circumstances of this application, it is considered that the development would not lead to unacceptable harm to residential character and amenity that would warrant the refusal of planning permission in this case.

“With appropriate planning conditions to secure screening and to ensure continued site management oversight from the host dwelling, the proposed change of use is considered to be in accordance with relevant national and local planning policies and it is therefore recommended that the application be approved.”