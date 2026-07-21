A third closure will be in place at the C147 north of Dougarie Boathouse - for a distance of 600 metres - from 8am to 7pm for three days on Wednesday August 19, Thursday August 20 and Monday August 24. The diversion at this location will be via the C147, the String, the A841, the C147 and vice versa.

A second temporary road closure will be at the C147 Machrie near to the bus stop at the Old Byre from 8am to 7pm for three days from Thursday August 13 to Monday August 17 to carry out necessary carriageway improvements. The road will be open on the weekend of Saturday August 15 and Sunday August 16. The diversion route will be via the C147, the String, the A841 and the C147 in each direction.

The road will be open on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday August 1 and 2. Vehicle access will be maintained for residents and businesses throughout the works, and traffic marshals will be on site to offer assistance. The diversion route is via the A841, the String, the C147 and Whiting Bay in both directions.

That section of road will be closed between 8am and 7pm daily on Wednesday July 22 to Friday July 24 July; Wednesday July 29 to Tuesday August August 4; Thursday August 6, and Monday August 10.

The programme includes essential resurfacing works on the B880 (String road) that started on Wednesday July 22. There will be a temporary road closure in place from the String at Glenloig Bridge to south of Machrie Moor junction, with a diversion, for 10 days in total.

There will be a fourth temporary road closure at the Ross from Bogarie Farm to Forestry Access Road at the mast. This will be in place for three days, from 8am to 7pm from Tuesday August 25 to Thursday August 27 August to allow carriageway improvement works to be carried out. A diversion will be in place via the C3-A1, The Ross, the A841 and the C147 in both directions.

The Temporary Traffic Regulation Orders (TTRO) and associated signage for each closure will contain clear information on the exact points of closure, where there may be appropriate turning points and access limits on the routes.



This will help road users to determine the accessibility of businesses and services on the route or whether the diversion route is necessary for access.

A Council spokesperson said: “These works are vital to help keep residents and visitors on the move and maintain connectivity on the island.



“Decisions to close roads are not taken lightly, and we do so with the long-term benefits for residents, visitors and businesses in mind.



“We understand that road closures can be disruptive, especially in summer. However, works like these need to be done during spells of favourable weather so they can be completed in a timely and efficient manner.

“The works are programmed so that the overall disruption might be limited to the shortest schedule possible, and works will not take place on weekends.

“We appreciate the ongoing patience and understanding of the Arran community while these essential road improvements are made.”

At each of the four sites, a full road closure is necessary for the operational safety of road users and operatives within regulatory requirements and to facilitate the use of specialist machinery.

Anyone who lives or works on Arran, or who is planning to visit the island, is asked to bear the closures in mind.

Members of the public can find details of the TTROs on the council website at www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/roads-and-parking/roadworks-and-road-closures and from the on-site marshals. Updates will also be shared on the council’s social media channels.