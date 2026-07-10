“I knew what he’d done but I also knew that I couldn’t bring this up” was what Sean Kennedy, a Dingwall and Seaforth councillor, said when asked about his decisions.

The councillor recently resigned from his position as chair of the licensing committee after it was revealed he was part of a decision to grant a convicted rapist a taxi operator licence.

But now another one of the committee’s decisions has been brought under scrutiny.

Kevin Booth is a convicted sex offender and abuser with a long list of offences dating back as far as 1994 with his most recent conviction in 2025.

The millionaire owns several properties in Altnabreac, Caithness, including his infamous Lochdhu Lodge where he was convicted of beating and sexually offending women who he had employed to work at his home.

In 2023 Booth applied for a short-term let (STL) licence from Highland Council for one of his smaller properties at the remote settlement.

The application first came to Cllr Kennedy’s committee in August 2023 accompanied by an objection from Police Scotland – the committee voted to defer the application until Booth could be present at the meeting.

Booth’s application came back in September, again with an objection from Police Scotland, but this time the committee was split – with three voting to refuse the application and three voting to defer it.

As chair of the committee at the time it was Cllr Kennedy’s vote that carried the decision to defer until the outcome of Booth’s criminal case that he was undergoing at the time had concluded.

When asked why, he stated: “I knew what Mr Booth was about, but I was told you can’t bring that in because that isn’t what’s been presented to us at the moment.

“I think, if I remember rightly, there was something that had been said that it wasn’t quite straightforward and I think it was probably to defer it to get more information – I honestly can’t remember.

“It’s what’s in front of us on the day that I try to – not even to judge – it’s making my decisions on.”

Highland Council’s policy for STL licensing states when considering if someone is a “fit and proper person” to hold a licence, “consideration will be given to a wide range of information including relevant criminal convictions” and “other relevant information provided by Police Scotland”.

When asked again, Cllr Kennedy was adamant: “I can assure you they never came, as I recall. We didn’t see them in any paper.”

But he felt “100 per cent they should have been”.

In May 2024 Booth applied again. This time it was only Cllr Kennedy who voted to grant the licence but, as he failed to gain support from any other committee member, Booth’s application was refused.

The following year, in January, a woman applied for an STL licence for two properties within Altnabreac which the Local Democracy Service understands also belonged to Booth.

Police Scotland spoke at the application and the committee was divided, four wanted to refuse and four wanted to grant her the licence.

Again as chair it was Cllr Kennedy’s vote that swayed the committee to grant her the application.

In February 2025, Booth had been issued a worldwide travel ban by the courts after it was found he had used a hidden underground chamber at his lodge to abuse vulnerable women he had exploited.

The woman applied again in April 2025 for the same property Booth had tried to apply for in 2023 and 2024.

But this time the committee voted to refuse her application and revoke the licences she held for the other properties in Altnabreac, on public safety grounds.

As the meeting was held in private and it related to an individual application, the council cannot comment but when asked if it could back up Cllr Kennedy’s claim it said: “Members had all relevant information before them.”