McLean said the setting itself played an important role in shaping the story.

“I think Kintyre is easily the most beautiful place in the world, with every season providing an environment of incredible beauty, tranquillity and awesome natural forces,” he said.

“I really enjoyed setting my story here and allowing readers to imagine some of that incredible landscape with me.

“Places such as Beinn Ghuilean, Kilkerran Cemetery and my late daughter Louise’s special bench overlooking the loch and Davaar Island all carry personal meaning for me. They gave the story a sense of place, but also a sense of memory.”

The book will initially be available through a number of local retailers, including The Feathers Inn, where the story begins to unfold, Wee Toon Trends on Main Street, The Cruachan in Carradale, McIntyre’s Books in Tarbert and The Argyll Book Centre in Lochgilphead.

“It will of course be on Amazon in due course, but I wanted to keep it local initially,” McLean said. “Local businesses are so important to our way of life.”

The book can also be purchased through the Tartan Tales Media website.

“I’m in the town regularly, but will be making special trips this autumn to talk about the novel and Tartan Tales, to get feedback, hold signings if requested, and take every opportunity to promote and boast about Kintyre, which holds a special place in the hearts of so many,” he said.

“Any excuse for a wee visit really.”