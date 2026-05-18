Former Campbeltown police officer and detective Simon McLean is set to release a new crime novel inspired by his years policing in Kintyre.
Kintyre: The Past Doesn’t Forget will be published on June 2 and draws on McLean’s experience in policing, including work in murder and drugs squads and undercover operations, as well as memories from his time serving in the Wee Toon.
McLean, who also co-hosts the true crime podcast Crime Time Inc with former Deputy Chief Constable Tom Wood, previously wrote the bestselling memoir The Ten Percent: The Truth, The Whole Truth, and Something Like The Truth.
McLean’s new novel explores corruption, people trafficking, the sex trade and secrets buried for decades.
Asked why he had moved from memoir and true crime into fiction, McLean said the inspiration came partly from a real memory early in his police career.
“In 1981, as an aspiring trainee detective, I dealt with a death in the town,” he said. “After very brief enquiries by senior officers from ‘up the road’, it was deemed to have no suspicious circumstances.
“That decision never sat comfortably with me, but as a rookie officer, I was in no position to challenge it.
“In Kintyre: The Past Doesn’t Forget, I have taken that memory and imagined what might really have been going on behind the scenes. That became the starting point for a much wider story involving a desperate search for the truth between Kintyre and Ireland.”
The novel follows retired detective Eddie Weir, who returns to Campbeltown when old questions begin to resurface.
What starts as a return to familiar ground soon develops into something far darker, as Eddie confronts corruption, trafficking, gun running, murder and abuse.
Together with his formidable partner, Kim Kerr, Eddie’s search for answers takes him through Kintyre, around the Mull and across Northern Ireland.
McLean said the setting itself played an important role in shaping the story.
“I think Kintyre is easily the most beautiful place in the world, with every season providing an environment of incredible beauty, tranquillity and awesome natural forces,” he said.
“I really enjoyed setting my story here and allowing readers to imagine some of that incredible landscape with me.
“Places such as Beinn Ghuilean, Kilkerran Cemetery and my late daughter Louise’s special bench overlooking the loch and Davaar Island all carry personal meaning for me. They gave the story a sense of place, but also a sense of memory.”
The book will initially be available through a number of local retailers, including The Feathers Inn, where the story begins to unfold, Wee Toon Trends on Main Street, The Cruachan in Carradale, McIntyre’s Books in Tarbert and The Argyll Book Centre in Lochgilphead.
“It will of course be on Amazon in due course, but I wanted to keep it local initially,” McLean said. “Local businesses are so important to our way of life.”
The book can also be purchased through the Tartan Tales Media website.
“I’m in the town regularly, but will be making special trips this autumn to talk about the novel and Tartan Tales, to get feedback, hold signings if requested, and take every opportunity to promote and boast about Kintyre, which holds a special place in the hearts of so many,” he said.
“Any excuse for a wee visit really.”
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