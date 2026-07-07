A Lochaber osprey saved from starvation when he was translocated to Spain two years ago has delighted birdwatchers by returning to Valencia after his first African migration.
Woodland Trust Scotland has been operating a live nest camera at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest since 2017, with support from Postcode Lottery players.
In 2024 the resident pair Louis and Dorcha produced three chicks. As commonly happens, the smallest one did not survive long. The remaining two were doing well until disaster struck. Louis became ill and could not hunt to feed his family. On top of that, the weather was very poor, and the young ospreys were fading fast.
Trust spokesman George Anderson said: "In these circumstances the chicks will die.
"It is our default position not to intervene in the ospreys’ lives, and we would generally let nature take its course, only stepping in to correct any problems caused directly by humans.
"However, in this case we became aware that there was an opportunity for the chicks to go into a translocation programme reintroducing ospreys to the Valencia region in Spain.
"On July 1 2024 we took the decision to remove the chicks from the nest. They were handed to the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation who are leading experts in raptor translocations."
The project, based in Pego-Oliva Marsh Natural Park is led by the Generalitat Valenciana in partnership with Fundacion Migres and supported by the Town Halls of Pego, Oliva, Xabia and Denia.
One of the chicks died after developing seizures and may have had a congenital condition. The sole survivor of the clutch, tag number 1JW went from strength to strength however and migrated south from Spain to Africa in September 2024.
"First migration is a time when lots of young ospreys are lost so we had our fingers crossed for him," added Mr Anderson.
"It is brilliant news that two years on he has turned up back on the marsh. They imprint on the area where they fledge, not where they hatch, so he is a Spanish osprey now, albeit one with Scottish heritage.
"Our viewers are cock-a-hoop that 1JW has made it through. He is clearly a born survivor."
Louis recovered his health gradually over the remainder of the 2024 summer. Last year at Loch Arkaig he and Dorcha saw two chicks successfully through to migration. Louis gave his fans a fright this year by returning very late from migration, but he currently has a further two youngsters on the nest, due for ringing this week.
The Loch Arkaig osprey livestreams can be viewed at: www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/trees-woods-and-wildlife/osprey-cam.
Woodland Trust Scotland and Arkaig Community Forest bought Loch Arkaig Pine Forest in 2016 from Forest Enterprise Scotland under the National Forest Land Scheme.
Their joint aim is to restore native woodland habitats including Caledonian pinewood; re-connect local people with management of the land; and using the woods to encourage sustainable rural development in the nearby communities of Achnacarry, Bunarkaig and Clunes.
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