Woodland Trust Scotland has been operating a live nest camera at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest since 2017, with support from Postcode Lottery players.

In 2024 the resident pair Louis and Dorcha produced three chicks. As commonly happens, the smallest one did not survive long. The remaining two were doing well until disaster struck. Louis became ill and could not hunt to feed his family. On top of that, the weather was very poor, and the young ospreys were fading fast.

Trust spokesman George Anderson said: "In these circumstances the chicks will die.

"It is our default position not to intervene in the ospreys’ lives, and we would generally let nature take its course, only stepping in to correct any problems caused directly by humans.

"However, in this case we became aware that there was an opportunity for the chicks to go into a translocation programme reintroducing ospreys to the Valencia region in Spain.

"On July 1 2024 we took the decision to remove the chicks from the nest. They were handed to the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation who are leading experts in raptor translocations."