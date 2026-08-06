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Latest News

JOBS

Farm Technician (Braevallich) - Mowi Scotland
Dalmally, Argyll & ButeDalmally, Argyll & Bute£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
HR Administrator - Mowi Scotland
LochaberLochaberSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Pupil Support Assistant - NAY17578 - North Ayrshire Council
Isle of ArranIsle of Arran£15.89 to £16.30 per hour£15.89 to £16.30 per hour
Duty Manager - Highland Cinema
LochaberLochaber£14.50 per hour£14.50 per hour
Farm Technician (Shuna) - Mowi Scotland
Eilean Buidhe, Argyll & ButeEilean Buidhe, Argyll & Bute£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
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