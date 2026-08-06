Around 3,250 senior phase pupils across North Ayrshire received their Qualifications Scotland exam results earlier this week.
With a total of over 15,000 qualifications being awarded to pupils this year, early analysis of the results shows success at a range of schools across the authority.
The total number of National 4 and 5 qualifications earned by S4 candidates in 2026 is higher than 2025, with 79 per cent of S4 pupils across North Ayrshire Council secondary schools gaining at least one National 5 qualification. Almost 200 S4 pupils achieved at least eight National 5 qualifications.
Across 39 subjects this year, there were over 4,000 Highers and Advanced Highers awarded to over 1500 candidates in S5 and S6, adding to their attainment achieved in previous years. Pass rates in both Higher and Advanced Higher show significant improvements since last year and the average number of awards at these levels gained per pupil has increased from previous years.
Councillor Margaret Johnson, cabinet member for education and young people, said: Qualifications Scotland results day is a truly special milestone for our young people, their families and our school communities. I want to warmly congratulate every pupil receiving their results and celebrate the hard work, commitment and resilience they have shown throughout their educational journey”.
“I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to our dedicated teachers, support staff and school leaders whose ongoing encouragement and expertise have helped our young people achieve so much.”
For many pupils, the results will be a moment of pride and celebration, for others their results may not be exactly what they had hoped for. North Ayrshire Council is keen to stress that the results are just one step in a much wider journey.
And that there are many pathways to success beyond school - exam results do not define a young person’s future. Whether through further education, apprenticeships, training, employment or other opportunities, there are a wide range of routes available to help young people achieve their ambitions.
Teachers and school leadership teams will be available over the coming days and at the start of the new term to offer advice and support. The #NoWrongPath campaign continues to highlight the many different routes to success and reminds young people that there is no single pathway to achieving their goals and fulfilling their potential.
The Skills Development Scotland (SDS) exam results helpline number is 0808 100 8000. Advisers will have access to information on course vacancies at colleges and universities, confirmation and clearing, advice about foundation, modern and graduate apprenticeships and jobs, volunteering, training or staying on at school.
Other helpful numbers include ChildLine 0800 11 11; Breathing Space 0800 83 85 87; Parentline 0808 028 22 3 and Samaritans 116 123.
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