With a total of over 15,000 qualifications being awarded to pupils this year, early analysis of the results shows success at a range of schools across the authority.

The total number of National 4 and 5 qualifications earned by S4 candidates in 2026 is higher than 2025, with 79 per cent of S4 pupils across North Ayrshire Council secondary schools gaining at least one National 5 qualification. Almost 200 S4 pupils achieved at least eight National 5 qualifications.

Across 39 subjects this year, there were over 4,000 Highers and Advanced Highers awarded to over 1500 candidates in S5 and S6, adding to their attainment achieved in previous years. Pass rates in both Higher and Advanced Higher show significant improvements since last year and the average number of awards at these levels gained per pupil has increased from previous years.

Councillor Margaret Johnson, cabinet member for education and young people, said: Qualifications Scotland results day is a truly special milestone for our young people, their families and our school communities. I want to warmly congratulate every pupil receiving their results and celebrate the hard work, commitment and resilience they have shown throughout their educational journey”.

“I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to our dedicated teachers, support staff and school leaders whose ongoing encouragement and expertise have helped our young people achieve so much.”