Residents and visitors are being invited to discover some of Argyll and Bute’s most interesting buildings and landmarks this Doors Open Day.
Taking place across the area this weekend, the annual event gives people free access to a variety of fascinating venues, many of which are rarely open to the public.
Organised by the Scottish Civic Trust and supported by the council, Doors Open Day celebrates Scotland’s rich heritage, architecture and culture, encouraging people to explore the stories behind local buildings and places.
Councillor Jim Lynch, Argyll and Bute Council leader, said: “Doors Open Day is a fantastic opportunity to discover the unique places that help tell the story of Argyll and Bute and the people who live here.
“From historic buildings and community spaces to landmarks that are not normally open to visitors, there is plenty to explore.
“We are delighted to support this annual event and encourage everyone to take the chance to experience something new in their local area.”
Visit www.doorsopendays.org.uk for information on participating venues, opening times and any booking requirements.
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