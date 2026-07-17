Sheena McLure, 51, died on 29 December 2023 after an accident involving a quad bike on the Kilchoan Estate, near Melfort.

A Preliminary Hearing is set for 3 September 2026 at Oban Sheriff Court.

The purpose of a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) includes determining the cause of death; the circumstances in which the death occurred, and to establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken, and could be implemented in the future, to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature, and are used to establish facts rather than to apportion blame.

The Inquiry will explore the circumstances of Ms McLure’s death with an anticipated focus on risk assessments and controls relating to the use of unroadworthy off-road vehicles

Debbie Carroll for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, Scotland’s independent deaths investigation authority, said: “The death of Sheena McLure occurred while in the course of her employment and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.

“Ms McLure’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”