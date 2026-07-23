Heading into the new term, eligible families can receive a school clothing grant of £127.20 for each child attending primary school and £159 for each child attending secondary school.

The qualifying criteria are based on household income and certain benefits, including Income Support, Jobseeker’s Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance, Pension Credit Guarantee Credit and some Universal Credit claims.

A council spokesperson said: "The summer holidays can place extra pressure on household budgets, particularly when parents and carers are preparing children for the return to school in August.

"Costs associated with school uniforms and other essential clothing can quickly add up, and families are being encouraged to explore the support available to them."

All children in Primary 1 to Primary 5 are automatically entitled to free school meals during term time.

Despite this, parents and carers must still submit an income-based application if they wish to be considered for a school clothing grant, school holiday meal payments or other additional support.

Children in Primary 6 and Primary 7 may also be eligible for free school meals if their parent or carer receives the Scottish Child Payment on their behalf.

Applications for free school meals can be made at any time during the school year. However, support is normally awarded from the date an application is received, so families are encouraged to apply as early as possible.

School clothing grant applications for the 2026/27 academic year must be submitted by March 31, 2027.

More information is available on the Argyll and Bute Council website.