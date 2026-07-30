The Mr & Mrs Holder Shield for Best Overall went to James McIndoe.

The Mr & Mrs Holder Shield for Best Overall went to James McIndoe.

A large variety of modern, classic and vintage tractors and ploughs made quick work of the flat sandy field, helped along by a persistent shower of rain for most of the morning.

Judges Mr Andrew Ronald (Laggan) and Mr Kenneth McColm (Stranraer) did a sterling job sorting through the large field of entrants on a day which gradually improved weatherwise.

The prizes and Trophies were presented by Mr Malcolm McDonald, Beachmeanach Farm.