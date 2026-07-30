A collection of 25 ploughs took part in the 2026 Largieside Ploughing Match competition at Beachmeanach Farm, Tayinloan by kind permission of owners Malcolm and Marion McDonald.
A large variety of modern, classic and vintage tractors and ploughs made quick work of the flat sandy field, helped along by a persistent shower of rain for most of the morning.
Judges Mr Andrew Ronald (Laggan) and Mr Kenneth McColm (Stranraer) did a sterling job sorting through the large field of entrants on a day which gradually improved weatherwise.
The prizes and Trophies were presented by Mr Malcolm McDonald, Beachmeanach Farm.
The committee would like to thank The West Kintyre Windfarm Trust for their assistance towards the running costs of this event and the local businesses for their generous donations to the raffle: Jim Martin Supplies, D McNair & Son, Glenside Tractors, Hamilton Ross Group (Campbeltown), Carrs Billington (Oban), Davidsons Brothers, Glenbarr Stores and Muasdale Stores.
Thanks also went to all the people who contributed prizes for the raffle, gave donations, supported the event, assisted in the setting-up and who helped to make the day such a success.
Grateful thanks to Mrs Lorraine McPhail for organising the raffle, and to Mr Will Anderson-Jones from Muasdale Stores for providing this years’ catering.
LARGIESIDE PLOUGHING MATCH RESULTS
Saturday 25th July 2026 at Beachmeanach Farm
UNDER 12” CLASS
1st James McIndoe
2nd Jock Sivewright
3rd Gavin Reid
UNDER 12” SPECIAL PRIZES
Best Break James McIndoe
Best 1st 6 Furrows James McIndoe
Best Last 6 Furrows James McIndoe
Best Outs & Ins Jock Sivewright
Straightest
Best Finish
12” & OVER CLASS
1st Willie Reid
2nd Kevin Booth
3rd Paul Newall
12” & OVER SPECIAL PRIZES
Best Break Willie Reid
Best 1st 6 Furrows Willie Reid
Best Last 6 Furrows Willie Reid
Best Outs & Ins Willie Reid
Straightest
Best Finish
REVERSIBLE CLASS
1st Drew McKendrick
2nd Robert MacDonald
3rd Graham McCallum
REVERSIBLE SPECIAL PRIZES
Best Break Richard McCrindle
Best 1st 6 Furrows Drew McKendrick
Best Last 6 Furrows Drew McKendrick
Best Outs & Ins Graham McCallum
Straightest
Best Finish
GENERAL PRIZES
Farthest Travelled Jock Somervile
First on Field Charlie Anderson
Worst Lot Tam MacMillan
Least Assistance James McIndoe
Hardest Luck Iain McKendrick
First Finished Willie Boag
Best Maintained Outfit Kevin Booth
Best Working Plough Iain McKendrick
Oldest Tractor Stephen Anderson-Jones - 1952 Fergie TE-F
Newest Tractor Robert MacDonald – 2021 MF 7719
Oldest Ploughman Jock Somerville
Youngest Ploughman Jamie McKendrck
Best Teenage Plough-person Jamie McKendrick
Best Looking Plough-person Paul Newall
TROPHIES
Mr & Mrs Holder Shield Best Overall James McIndoe
Largieside Challenge Cup Best Under 12” James McIndoe
Tayinloan Cup
Glenside Tractors Trophy Best Reversible Drew McKendrick
Glenside Tractors Trophy Best work by a KV Plough Willie Reid
Mrs Macallister-Hall Plate Best work by a Chilled Plough Michelle Mayberry
Skernish Cup
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