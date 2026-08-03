"In the Home Industries tent, there were some exceptional entries, and our judges certainly had their work cut out for them. The trophy for the most points in the Produce section was won by Ruth MacKinnon, who also received the special prize for the most outstanding item in the Produce section. The trophy for the most points in the Handicraft section was also awarded to Ruth MacKinnon, while the salver for the best knitted item was won by Gill Shand. The trophy for the most points overall in the Home Industries and Produce sections again went to Ruth MacKinnon, while Jo Vale took the trophy for the most points in the Horticulture section, as well as the special prize for the best exhibit in the Horticulture section. The Children’s section was a beautiful sea of bright colours and incredible imagination. The trophy for the most points in the pre-school category was won by Magnus Milbourne, the 5–7 years cup went to Avah MacDonald, the 8–11 years cup was awarded to Amy MacInnes, and the 12–16 years cup went home with Niamh MacLean. Likewise, the Visitors’ section for both adults and children was just as busy. The trophy winners were; Jayne Smith – most points in the Visitors’ section; Jack Campbell – visiting pre-school children; Freya Campbell – visiting 5–7 years; Amy Barr – visiting 8–11 years; and Alba Wilson – visiting 12–16 years.

"The ever popular iZorbs were at the show once again, providing lots of fun for all the youngsters throughout the day, while Aimee Langley was busy face painting for the children. Lee from Phoenix Magic also attended the show, and his talented card tricks and illusions had everyone mesmerised. He was a fantastic addition to the day’s entertainment. Toss the Sheaf had an excellent number of participants, with Ewan Brown taking the title once again. A big thank you goes to Omand Motors, who kindly donated a bottle for the winner.

Show secretary Kirsteen MacKinnon reported: "This year saw the return of the very popular ‘Tyrox’ Challenge, Tiree’s very own spin on the Hyrox challenge. The idea behind this was for the show committee to collaborate with Tiree’s community gym to create a farm-themed assault course. Each competitor was timed, and the winning male and female participants, Donald John Barr and Faith, both received prizes for their performances.

"The livestock classes showcased an amazing quality of stock. The prestigious Champion of Champions title, chosen from all the livestock sections, was won by C & H MacKinnon, Kilkenneth, with their home-bred heifer, Mercury, sired by Ballinloan Jaegerbomb out of a Huntershall Monsoon cow. Mercury was awarded the Commercial Champion title before taking the Overall Supreme Cattle Champion title and then going on to become Champion of Champions. She also helped Colin and Hugh win the trophy for the most points in the cattle section and the Corson Cup for the best cattle animal bred by the exhibitor.

C & H MacKinnon were also awarded the Champion Breeding and Reserve Overall Commercial titles with their home-bred heifer, Bonnie Blue, sired by Maidenlands Marvel. She won the Supreme Cattle Champion title at last year’s show. Ruaig Stella, from A & I MacInnes, with her calf West Coast

Lad, took the Pure-bred Championship. Stella is a three-year-old heifer sired by Almenly Mahrez out of Ruaig Lucy. She has had a very impressive career

so far and is a previous Champion of Champions at Tiree, Lorn and Mid Argyll Shows. She also stood second in her class at the Royal Highland

Show both this year and last. The MacInnes’ 20-month-old heifer, Ruaig Uptown Girl, took the Reserve Champion title in the pure-bred section. She is

sired by Harelaw Ronaldo.



The largest classes of the day in the cattle section were the Limousin spring-born calf classes, both of which were won by Archie John MacLean of

Heylipol Farm. The Limousin heifer class was won with his April-born calf, sired by Glamis TopGun, while the bullock class was won with his Goldies

University-sired calf. The heifer calf then went on to take the Overall Champion Calf title at the show, while C & H MacKinnon’s British Blue cross

calf, sired by Maidenlands Marvel, took the Reserve title.

"The pure-bred sheep judge, David McKerrow, awarded Alasdair MacLean of Heylipol Farm the Overall Pure-bred Champion title with his Beltex tup

lamb, Tiree Muscle Man, sired by Wannops Firecracker out of a home-bred ewe. Muscle Man then went on to take the Supreme Sheep Champion title.

The Reserve title went to Alasdair’s Beltex gimmer, Tiree Lovely, who is sired by Kingledores Habib. Loran MacArthur, Crossapol, earned the Overall

Champion title in the Any Other Breed classes with her Broomhillbank Cheviot ewe. The cross sheep judge, Jack MacDonald, awarded Ettie

MacDonald, Mannal, Champion Pen of Crossbred Prime Lambs, winning the D. A. MacLean Cup. Ettie also won the Robert Nisbet Memorial Salver for the

Champion Blackface Sheep with a home-bred ewe.

"C & H MacKinnon also took the Lachie Druimfhraoich Quaich for their home-bred ewe lamb, which went on to win the Overall Cross Sheep Championship, while Ettie took the Reserve title. Ettie’s success also earned him the shield for the most points in the sheep section for crofters.

The Young Stockpersons section had an excellent turnout. It was fantastic to see so many youngsters taking an interest, and the judge had a very difficult

task selecting the winners. Brogan Mackay won the Kayla Mary MacDonald Memorial Cup for Best Crossbred Ewe Lamb in the 10–17 years category, while John MacInnes won the 10 years and under category. Kerr MacColl won the Heylipol Farm Cup for Best Young Handler in the sheep section and

the Annie Cameron Cup for Champion Young Stockperson across both the sheep and cattle sections.

Over in the Horse and Pony classes, Emma Walker won the Championship with her pony, Woody, while the Reserve Championship went to Zara

Hogwood with Rocky. Zara also won the Best Young Handler Shield, while the cup for the Best Veteran Horse or Pony at the show was won by Erin

Hendry with Maggie.

"The pet classes were as busy as ever. This year they were judged by Gordon Scott and his wife, Joanne. Their Champion Pet was Max, owned by Angela

Melville, while the Reserve Champion was Beau, owned by Ella Smith. The cup for the Best Golden Oldie was won by Lottie, owned by Graeme Currie.

Connor MacPhail took the Championship in the Tractor classes, winning the section with his Massey Ferguson 135."