The young musicians of Fèis an Tairbeirt raised the roof at Tarbert Marina marquee as the voluntary organisation celebrated its 10th anniversary.
Councillor Anne Horn joined one of the youngest learners, Skye, to cut the birthday cake to get the party started.
Some of the young people then thrilled the audience with their excellent performances of some traditional music and songs before joining the Fyne Thyme Ceilidh Band to play some dance sets as part of a family ceilidh.
Established in August 2016, Fèis an Tairbeirt is run by a group of volunteers keen to ensure that children of all ages in Mid Argyll and Kintyre are offered the chance to learn to play an instrument and experience the joy of playing music together with others.
Fèis an Tairbeirt chairperson Alison McBride said: “We’ve just about recovered from what was an amazing evening of music and dancing.
“Around 50 people attended the celebrations to mark this special milestone and It was lovely to see so many people take to the floor for a dance.
“A special thanks must go to our students who came along and performed magnificently and the Fyne Thyme Ceilidh for their invaluable support of our young learners.
“We currently support 18 young people in remote communities across Kintyre, Knapdale, Gigha and Mid-Argyll to learn accordion, fiddle, percussion and clarsach.
"This wouldn’t be possible without our fantastic committee of volunteers who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make all this happen, and our wonderful tutors.
“Our anniversary was a great chance to celebrate everything that has been achieved over the past 10 years, but also to look ahead and inspire the next generation to get involved in traditional music and Gaelic arts.
“Slàinte gu deich bliadhna. Cheers to 10 years and here’s to the next 10.”
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