Councillor Anne Horn joined one of the youngest learners, Skye, to cut the birthday cake to get the party started.

Some of the young people then thrilled the audience with their excellent performances of some traditional music and songs before joining the Fyne Thyme Ceilidh Band to play some dance sets as part of a family ceilidh.

Established in August 2016, Fèis an Tairbeirt is run by a group of volunteers keen to ensure that children of all ages in Mid Argyll and Kintyre are offered the chance to learn to play an instrument and experience the joy of playing music together with others.

Fèis an Tairbeirt chairperson Alison McBride said: “We’ve just about recovered from what was an amazing evening of music and dancing.