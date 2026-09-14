Seven female councillors, including Fort William and Ardnamurchan representative Kate Willis, have called for an external review into Highland Council’s licensing committee following the recent scandal over a rapist taxi driver.
A motion has been proposed by the group, which also includes councillors Jackie Hendry, Emma Knox, Lyndsey Johnston, Kate MacLean, Sarah Atkin and Morven Reid, ahead of this weeks full council meeting calling on the Council to commission an external independent review of licensing.
It comes after convicted rapist David Brown was allowed to keep his taxi operator’s licence after a majority decision of the committee made behind closed doors.
Four of the seven women behind the motion, councillors Knox, Johnston, MacLean and Hendry are members of the licencing committee. All four voted against the decision to allow the licences in Brown’s name to be continued.
The fall out after the the vote resulted in four male councillors who voted in favour of Brown retaining his license resign from the committee, with plans for a vote of no confidence in the members later announced by Highland Council. This vote is also set for the full council meeting.
The motion calls for a review to be led by a qualified person independent of the council, possibly considering the licensing committee’s operation and governance and the consistency in which the "fit and proper person" test is applied as well as safeguarding for women and the treatment of Police Scotland objections.
The female councillors are also asking the Council to look at “whether there are lessons to be learned regarding equality, unconscious bias, organisational culture or other factors that could potentially influence decision making."
If granted the motion would see the independent review initiated by the end of December with a report to be brought back to the council by the end of March 2027.
The motion also proposes that a review would not prevent the council from undertaking a shake-up of licensing committee membership and operations meantime, concluding with a wish to "reaffirm Highland Council’s commitment to public safety, equality, transparency and continuous improvement in licensing decision-making".
A joint statement from all seven councillors said: "The motion is about restoring and strengthening public confidence in Highland Council’s licensing system.
"Licensing exists first and foremost to protect the public. Residents and visitors alike should have confidence that licensing decisions place public protection, safeguarding and the prevention of harm at their centre.
"Recent events have understandably prompted questions about how licensing decisions are made, the consistency of decision-making and whether existing arrangements remain fit for purpose.
"This is not about relitigating previous cases and it is not about reaching predetermined conclusions. It is about asking reasonable questions, identifying lessons, sharing good practice and ensuring public confidence in one of the council’s most important regulatory functions."
Highland Council will vote on whether to not to agree the motion at the meeting on Thursday September 17.
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