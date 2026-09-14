A motion has been proposed by the group, which also includes councillors Jackie Hendry, Emma Knox, Lyndsey Johnston, Kate MacLean, Sarah Atkin and Morven Reid, ahead of this weeks full council meeting calling on the Council to commission an external independent review of licensing.

It comes after convicted rapist David Brown was allowed to keep his taxi operator’s licence after a majority decision of the committee made behind closed doors.

Four of the seven women behind the motion, councillors Knox, Johnston, MacLean and Hendry are members of the licencing committee. All four voted against the decision to allow the licences in Brown’s name to be continued.

The fall out after the the vote resulted in four male councillors who voted in favour of Brown retaining his license resign from the committee, with plans for a vote of no confidence in the members later announced by Highland Council. This vote is also set for the full council meeting.