As the only commercial shipbuilder left on the once industry leading Clyde, in recent years Ferguson Marine has become Scotland’s most notorious shipyard.

That notoriety comes from the two CalMac ferries it was due to deliver in 2018, the MV Glen Rosa and MV Glen Sannox, both eight years late and a combined £400 million over budget.

It employs 247 core staff, 31 agency staff and 32 apprentices - but 70 posts are being removed, with staff being encouraged to apply for voluntary redundancy.

The move comes as the yard is about to deliver the MV Glen Rosa, the second of its eight year late CalMac ferries, later this year.

The Scottish government has promised to directly award the yard new orders for four new small vessels but this has not yet been finalised.

This means that currently, no new orders are in the pipeline for the immediate future after Glen Rosa is finally delivered.