Publicly owned Ferguson Marine has announced it will be axing a quarter of its workforce while upcoming work remains unclear.
As the only commercial shipbuilder left on the once industry leading Clyde, in recent years Ferguson Marine has become Scotland’s most notorious shipyard.
That notoriety comes from the two CalMac ferries it was due to deliver in 2018, the MV Glen Rosa and MV Glen Sannox, both eight years late and a combined £400 million over budget.
It employs 247 core staff, 31 agency staff and 32 apprentices - but 70 posts are being removed, with staff being encouraged to apply for voluntary redundancy.
The move comes as the yard is about to deliver the MV Glen Rosa, the second of its eight year late CalMac ferries, later this year.
The Scottish government has promised to directly award the yard new orders for four new small vessels but this has not yet been finalised.
This means that currently, no new orders are in the pipeline for the immediate future after Glen Rosa is finally delivered.
Economy, Tourism and Transport Secretary Stephen Flynn said the redundancy scheme was part of efforts to modernise the shipyard and put it on a more competitive footing.
"The action that the leadership team at Ferguson Marine is taking today is necessary to help secure a viable future for the yard, and that of commercial shipbuilding on the Clyde," he said.
But rival politicians and unions have attacked the move, saying the Scottish Government has let the yard down.
The contract for CalMac’s seven new small vessels went to Remontowa Shipbuilding in Gdansk, Poland last year, and it also missed out on the contract for the MV Isle of Lewis replacement as it did not meet CMAL’s pre-qualification criteria.
The yard said at the time that no UK yard could meet these conditions.
The winning bidder for the ferry will be announced later this year.
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