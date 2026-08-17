The closure will take place over four and a half weeks from Monday September 7 to Thursday October 8 and both MV Alfred and MV Caledonian Isles will operate to Troon during this period.

According to Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) which owns the ferries, ports and harbours and infrastructure, “The improvements are designed to help improve the resilience of the port ahead of the winter period and are among the short-term measures previously communicated to stakeholders to support the continued operation of Ardrossan while longer-term plans for the harbour continue to be developed.”

A spokesperson from the Ardrossan redevelopment project team said: “To allow the works to be completed safely and efficiently, the berths will need to be taken out of operational service for approximately four and a half weeks. During this time, services to Brodick will operate from Troon only. These fender replacement works have been prioritised to minimise the duration of the closure, and the berth will reopen as soon as possible once work is complete.

“We will also take this opportunity to perform maintenance and repairs on the linkspan, passenger access system, and terminal building during the same closure period.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of passengers and local communities while these essential works are carried out.”

Further information about the Ardrossan Harbour redevelopment project can be found at www.cmassets.co.uk/projects/ardrossan-redevelopment/faqs/ or by email at ardrossan@cmassets.co.uk