The four-piece all-female dreampop band based in Glasgow will spend time working with pupils in the school’s music department, giving students an opportunity to hear about their experiences in the music industry and learn more about songwriting and performing.

They will also perform for the pupils, allowing them to experience live music and gain an insight into life as working musicians.

Members of the public will also have the chance to see the band play later in the day at the Black Sheep Pub.

Angelface made their Campbeltown debut at last year’s Kilkerran Survivors Night at MOK Fest and have since built a growing reputation on the Scottish music scene, performing at well-known Glasgow venues including King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Mono, Nice N Sleazy and McChuills.