Campbeltown Grammar School pupils will get a behind-the-scenes insight into life in the music industry today (Friday) when rising Scottish band Angelface visit the school as part of a workshop organised by the Mull of Kintyre Music Festival (MOK Fest).
The four-piece all-female dreampop band based in Glasgow will spend time working with pupils in the school’s music department, giving students an opportunity to hear about their experiences in the music industry and learn more about songwriting and performing.
They will also perform for the pupils, allowing them to experience live music and gain an insight into life as working musicians.
Members of the public will also have the chance to see the band play later in the day at the Black Sheep Pub.
Angelface made their Campbeltown debut at last year’s Kilkerran Survivors Night at MOK Fest and have since built a growing reputation on the Scottish music scene, performing at well-known Glasgow venues including King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Mono, Nice N Sleazy and McChuills.
The band’s members say they are looking forward to returning to Kintyre and sharing their experiences with local young people.
“We’re so excited to be speaking to the pupils at the Grammar School about our experiences in the music industry and how to make the most of their talent,” they said.
“We played our first gig in Campbeltown and Kintyre is such a musical place with links to superstars like Paul McCartney and John Martyn, so it’s always great to come back.”
Later today, Angelface will perform at the Black Sheep Pub alongside Ragbag of Contradictions and other guests in a free concert running from 7pm until 10pm.
The event is being organised jointly by MOK Fest and the Kintyre Songwriters Festival, with both acts set to appear at this year’s Songwriters Festival.
MOK Fest organiser Iain Johnston said: “We are delighted to be running this workshop in Campbeltown Grammar School with Angelface and a nighttime gig in partnership with the Kintyre Songwriters Festival.
“Our aim is to help showcase some of the talented musicians who will be performing at both festivals over the next two months.”
Visit www.kintyresongwritersfestival.co.uk for more information about the Kintyre Songwriters Festival, which takes place from July 3-5, and www.mokfest.com for MOK Fest, which will be held from August 19-23.
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