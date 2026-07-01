Owners Becky Ramsay and Emma Penman announced the closure in early June after experiencing ongoing staffing shortages.



At Monday’s ceremony all of the little ones who attended the nursery received certificates. The ELC (Early Learning and Childcare) children were also presented with medals.



Pupils preparing to go to primary school after the summer sang “Seven Little Kids” and “The Flying Saucer.”

Then everybody did “The Hokey Cokey.”



Becky said: “Thank you to everybody, families and staff, for all of their support over the years.



“We have just been so privileged to have been trusted to look after all their lovely wee ones.”