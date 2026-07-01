Owners Becky Ramsay and Emma Penman announced the closure in early June after experiencing ongoing staffing shortages.
At Monday’s ceremony all of the little ones who attended the nursery received certificates. The ELC (Early Learning and Childcare) children were also presented with medals.
Pupils preparing to go to primary school after the summer sang “Seven Little Kids” and “The Flying Saucer.”
Then everybody did “The Hokey Cokey.”
Becky said: “Thank you to everybody, families and staff, for all of their support over the years.
“We have just been so privileged to have been trusted to look after all their lovely wee ones.”
Emma reiterated Becky’s sentiments, adding: “We wish everyone all the best moving onto new settings.
“Thank you to everyone who ever has been a part of our team, we couldn’t have come this far without them. And to our current team who we appreciate more than they know and wish them all the luck in their new ventures.”
Karen MacRae, mum of Lewis, aged three, was there on Monday with her partner and dad of Lewis, Darren Campbell.
Karen said: “I have watched Lewis grow up attending Riverside since he was nine months old. It has been lovely seeing him through each stage at nursery and even though Riverside is closing I’m happy he got to know many of the staff and become best pals with the other children that attend Riverside. A bittersweet day today.”
Caitlin Henderson, another parent, said: “We’re absolutely devastated that Riverside Rascals is closing. The amazing staff will be greatly missed, and we want to thank them for all the wonderful memories.”
As one of only two private nurseries in Lochgilphead, Tuesday’s closure leaves a gaping hole in childcare services for Mid Argyll, particularly for children under three years.
A total of 48 children attended Riverside Rascals prior to the closure, which has resulted in the loss of 13 jobs.
On most days, Rascals was at full capacity in the baby and toddler room, with six babies and 12 toddlers. They had a waiting list of 13 infants.
Some anxious parents have been busy looking for alternative arrangements while wondering if they will have to quit their jobs or cut their working hours.
While some have been fortunate, some are still looking.
Jenni Minto, MSP for Argyll and Bute, has written to the Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Education to raise her concerns and highlight the additional challenges faced by rural communities regarding access to childcare.
As one of only two private nurseries in Lochgilphead, Tuesday’s closure leaves a gaping hole in childcare services for Mid Argyll, particularly for children under three years.
A total of 48 children attended Riverside Rascals prior to the closure, which has resulted in the loss of 13 jobs.
On most days, Rascals was at full capacity in the baby and toddler room, with six babies and 12 toddlers. They had a waiting list of 13 infants.
Some anxious parents have been busy looking for alternative arrangements while wondering if they will have to quit their jobs or cut their working hours. While some have been fortunate, some are still looking.
Jenni Minto, MSP for Argyll and Bute, has written to the Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Education to raise her concerns and highlight the additional challenges faced by rural communities regarding access to childcare.
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