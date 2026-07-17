Riverside Rascals early learning centre, which cared for a total of 48 children from the area, announced at the beginning of June that it was closing permanently on June 30.

At the time, the owners/managers Emma Penman and Becky Ramsay cited a lack of experienced child care staff availability, despite advertising, and financial pressures.

HMIE inspected the centre on May 15 and published their report on July 14. The pre-school nursery offered up to 22 places for children aged six months to three and up to 42 places at one time.

While strengths were highlighted as the children being kind, thoughtful and welcoming, and the staff and senior leaders caring about the children and families, there were issues in several areas.