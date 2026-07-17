Just two weeks after a Lochgilphead nursery closed its doors, HM Inspectorate of Education (HMIE) has published the findings from its last inspection in May.
Riverside Rascals early learning centre, which cared for a total of 48 children from the area, announced at the beginning of June that it was closing permanently on June 30.
At the time, the owners/managers Emma Penman and Becky Ramsay cited a lack of experienced child care staff availability, despite advertising, and financial pressures.
HMIE inspected the centre on May 15 and published their report on July 14. The pre-school nursery offered up to 22 places for children aged six months to three and up to 42 places at one time.
While strengths were highlighted as the children being kind, thoughtful and welcoming, and the staff and senior leaders caring about the children and families, there were issues in several areas.
The curriculum was deemed ‘unsatisfactory’, and as a result children’s learning and development “are significantly impacted”, according to the report, which stated: “The curriculum does not provide a clear or purposeful framework to support children to build on their learning over time.”
It was felt there was a lack of information about children’s interests, needs and routines or parental engagement with the life and work of the nursery.
Learning, teaching and assessment were described as ‘weak’. While staff were warm, kind and caring towards the children, they did not have a clear understanding of what motivated and inspired children through their play and how they could use this information to provide meaningful learning opportunities and next steps using a broader range and depth of experiences.
Wellbeing, inclusion and equality were also labelled as ‘unsatisfactory’ with “limited opportunities to develop their confidence, resilience and understanding of how to keep themselves safe and healthy” or “develop independence”.
Children who needed additional support for learning did not have clear, effective plans in place to help staff understand their needs and support their learning.
“As a result, almost all children do not receive the help they need at the right time,” the report stated.
HMIE did acknowledge a ‘significant period of instability in staffing’ over the previous year.
“This has been influenced by challenges, including the recruitment of qualified staff. The nursery owners have taken on practitioner roles to ensure that the nursery fulfils its commitment to safe staffing requirements,” said the report.
“The staff team consists of eight practitioners and three early years support assistants, the majority of whom are new to their role. There are currently five staff working towards achieving a range of ELC qualifications.”
With the closure of the nursery, HMIE will “make no further visits in connection with the original inspection”.
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