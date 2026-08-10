The Mull all weather indoor sports hall project is making a big push to meet its crowdfunder goal, as it approaches the halfway mark of its overall target.
Plans for a new indoor facility at Garmony, spearheaded by Mull Rugby Club, are aimed at providing islanders opportunities to play and train in all weathers.
Mull is the only major Scottish Island without a sports hall, despite having a population of 3000 and being one of the most rain heavy places in the UK.
Since it relaunched in earnest in March of 2026, a number of fundraisers have been held for the sports hall project.
A crowdfunder was launched with a goal of £50,000, and it is currently sat at just over £30,000. Thanks to match funding of £10,000 pledged by Lomond Wholesale, only £10,000 more is needed in these final two weeks.
Inverlussa Marine Services has also already provided £5,000 of match funding.
Recent notable fundraisers included the World Cup watch-alongs in Aros Hall, which raised £3,500.
Tobermory Restaurant The Gallery raised £610 with a rootin tootin country evening, that featured live music, cocktails and a cowboy theme, including a best dressed prize.
There was also a sponsored swim at the community pool in the Isle of Mull Hotel, organised by Babs Whyte, which saw a dedicated team of 50 swimmers raise just shy of £2,600 by swimming a combined 2501 lengths.
Special shout outs must go to Hector Quinn and Gregor Davies, who combined for 250 lengths, and Ava Olden, who completed 235 all on her own.
With just two weeks left on their crowdfunding push organisers have begun handing out posters and flyers across all of Mull and Morvern to encourage more donations.
They will also have a large presence at the Salen Show on Thursday August 13, where it is hoped donations will flood in from the agricultural community.
And an exciting development has also been reached in recent days, as local contractor Kodiak has agreed to begin digging out the access road to the construction site.
Once this is complete, a sign for the hall will be installed. "This will attract the attention of every passing vehicle and, hopefully, let them know we are the only major Scottish Island without such a facility and raise more funds," Project Leader Duncan Swinbanks said.
Of course the project will cost a lot more than £50,000. So far with reserves, pledges and fundraisers it has raised £117,000, and has recently increased its public funding target to £250,000.
While the total cost is projected at around £2.4 million, the majority is hoped to be achieved through grant funding.
But before they can apply for grants, the support of the community needs to be shown, which is best done by donating to the crowdfunder here.
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