Plans for a new indoor facility at Garmony, spearheaded by Mull Rugby Club, are aimed at providing islanders opportunities to play and train in all weathers.

Mull is the only major Scottish Island without a sports hall, despite having a population of 3000 and being one of the most rain heavy places in the UK.

Since it relaunched in earnest in March of 2026, a number of fundraisers have been held for the sports hall project.

A crowdfunder was launched with a goal of £50,000, and it is currently sat at just over £30,000. Thanks to match funding of £10,000 pledged by Lomond Wholesale, only £10,000 more is needed in these final two weeks.

Inverlussa Marine Services has also already provided £5,000 of match funding.

Recent notable fundraisers included the World Cup watch-alongs in Aros Hall, which raised £3,500.

Tobermory Restaurant The Gallery raised £610 with a rootin tootin country evening, that featured live music, cocktails and a cowboy theme, including a best dressed prize.

There was also a sponsored swim at the community pool in the Isle of Mull Hotel, organised by Babs Whyte, which saw a dedicated team of 50 swimmers raise just shy of £2,600 by swimming a combined 2501 lengths.

Special shout outs must go to Hector Quinn and Gregor Davies, who combined for 250 lengths, and Ava Olden, who completed 235 all on her own.