Getting funding for a small business is tricky at the best of times, espeically for those in the often-forgotten rural towns and villages across the country.

’Out of sight out of mind’ is often the case upstarting entrepreneurs and businesses run into when applying for funding. Often it can be difficult to even know where to look to begin the process.

Nowhere is this more true than in the Hebrides, so NordCom Finance has begun its rallying cry to business owners in the region.

The company can offer a number of services to help get small businesses going or keep them afloat. These include Asset Finance for vehicle andmachinery purchases; “soft asset” funding for less traditional assets such as renewable energy gear, retail fitouts, creel haulers and serviced accommodation units, obtianing small business loans aimed at growth and assistance with streamlining cashflow.

The company hopes to help businesses overcome their geographical isolation and "unlock the funding they need to grow and thrive," says director Gordon Larson.

To assist the region in doing just that, they have hired a new finance broker, Abbie MacFadyen from the Isle of Mull, to make use of her expertise on the region.