Speaking after the walk, Fiona said that the found the experience to be fulfilling and she was heartened by the show of support from so many people. She said: “My aim at the start of this was to do something different to mark my years of service, raise some money and raise the awareness of learning CPR but it seemed to turn into something bigger.

Taking place over four days, Fiona was joined by a huge amount of supporters who joined her for parts of the walk, while others offered encouragement, warm drinks and treats along the route.

It was also aimed at raising awareness of the importance and value of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) which is why she carried “Resus Annie” with her on the walk.

The 75 mile walk – representing the 75 years of combined service with the Arran Coastguard Rescue Team, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service Community First Responder – was aimed at raising funds for the Fire Fighters Charity, Coastguard Association, and Arran Community First Responders.

“I hadn’t bargained for the way so many of you embraced the challenge with me, the smiles and laughs along the way, the 18 of you (and three dogs) who came and walked with me, whether for a short distance, or many miles through sunshine, wind and rain. Everyone who cheered or tooted their support, and the offers of tea and coffee, it was all appreciated so much and the welcoming committee at Pirnmill Village Store and Post Office at the end was magical. In troubling times it was nice to see so many happy faces.

“Your generosity of spirit and financial generosity is humbling and, having driven around Arran for over 30 years, it was nice to see it at a slower pace and see over 61 bird species along the way.

Crediting the community and supporters for enabling her to complete the challenge, Fiona added:

“There are too many people to thank you all individually but there was a veritable army with me, delivering papers, covering Community First Responder hours on call, and coastguard shouts, publicising the walk and sharing the fundraising link, planning the stops along the way and ferrying people about, keeping my spirits up when training wasn’t going well earlier in the year, those who enabled me to be as fit as I could be at the start, the list goes on and it’s what makes Arran (and possibly other island communities) so special: when you need a hand there is always someone willing to give up their time to help - even if it is for a hair-brained idea of walking 75 miles in four days!”

Any supporters wanting to contribute to the fundraising effort can still do so at gofund.me/1259aefaa , however, Fiona has said that support can also be shown in many other ways. Top of her list is for people to learn CPR and to consider becoming “resusready” - details of how to do this can be found at www.resus.org.uk/about-us/get-involved/resusready.