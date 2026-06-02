Arran’s most altruistic volunteer, who is celebrating her combined 75-years of serving local organisations with a fundraising 75 mile walk around the island, has published her itinerary so supporters can cheer her along.
Fiona Laing from Pirnmill is walking 75 miles over four days from Thursday 4 June to Sunday 7 June, to raise funds for the Firefighters Charity, Coastguard Association, and Arran Community First Responders.
Fiona has set up a gofund me page, titled ’75 years combined service as a volunteer emergency responder’, which has reached almost £3,000 so far.
Fiona explained: "In January 1995 I joined Strathclyde Fire Service (now Scottish FRS) as a volunteer firefighter, in June 2003 I became a volunteer Community First Responder (CFR) for the Scottish Ambulance Service, and in May 2006 I joined HM Coastguard also as a volunteer.
"I still serve in all three and in May I reach 20 years of concurrent service across all three. In August I will reach a combined total of 75 years service.
"I wanted to mark the occasion by walking 75 miles on Arran, a mile for each year served, over 4 - 7 June.
"In the process I want to raise funds for the Firefighters Charity, Coastguard Association and the Arran Community First Responders, who look after over 20 public access defibrillators on Arran.
"I’d also like to make people aware of the importance of learning CPR and being ResusReady, so I’ll be carrying a Resus Annie with me on the way.
"Money is tight for folk just now, if you can’t afford to donate please learn CPR and how to use a defib, there are plenty of free opportunities to do so and it only takes 15 minutes to learn to save a life."
Day 1 – Thursday 4 June
START - Fiona’s home in Pirnmill - 8am
Stop 1 – Machrie Golf Club- 10am - 15 minute stop
Stop 2 – Shiskine Health Centre - 11.30 - 5 minute stop
Stop 3 – Shiskine Golf Club -12.30 - 5 minute stop
Stop 4 – Harbour Shop BWF - 12.45 - 30 minute (lunch) stop
Restart walk - 1pm. Nicola Gregg joins Fiona this leg to Kilmory Hall.
Stop 5 – Corriecravie - 2.15 - 10 minute stop
FINISH – Kilmory Hall - 4-4.30pm
Day 2 – Friday 5 June
START - Kilmory Hall - 9am
Stop 1 – Easmor Café of the Falls - 10.15am - 5 minute stop
Stop 2 – Kildonan Café - 10.35 - 5 minute stop
Stop 3 – Silver Sands - 10.50 - 5 minute stop
Stop 4 – Whiting Bay, Sandbraes, WB - 12.15pm - 45 minutes (lunch) stop
Stop 5 – Coastguard station, Lamlash - 2.30pm - 10 minutes stop
Stop 6 – Arran Active, Brodick - 4pm - 20 minutes stop
FINISH – Entrance to Brodick Castle - 5pm
Day 3 – Saturday 6 June
START – Exit of Brodick Castle (Junction of the String, just over Bridge) - 8am
Stop 1 – Brodick Castle Grounds (Defib) - 8.30 - 5 minute stop
Stop 2 – Corrie Village Hall - 10am - 15 minute stop
Stop 3 – Sannox (TBC) - 11.15am - 30 minute (lunch) stop
Stop 4 – Corrie Golf Club 12pm, Kate Sampson joins walk to Lochranza - 5 minute stop
Stop 5 – Lochranza Distillery, over the Bogilie - 3pm - 5 minute stop
Stop 6 – Lochranza Staggs Pavillion - 3.15pm - 30 minute stop
FINISH – Pirnmill. Fiona’s home - 6.30pm
Day 4 – Sunday 7 June
START – Brodick Heritage museum - 9am
Stop 1 – Top of String Road - 10.45, Clare & Leigh, North Ayrshire Ambulance join – 15 minute stop
Stop 2 – Dougies house - 12pm - 30 minute (lunch) stop
Stop 3 – Machrie Golf Club - 1.30pm – 5 minute stop
FINISH – Pirnmill, Fiona’s home - 4.30pm
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