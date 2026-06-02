Fiona Laing from Pirnmill is walking 75 miles over four days from Thursday 4 June to Sunday 7 June, to raise funds for the Firefighters Charity, Coastguard Association, and Arran Community First Responders.

Fiona has set up a gofund me page, titled ’75 years combined service as a volunteer emergency responder’, which has reached almost £3,000 so far.

Fiona explained: "In January 1995 I joined Strathclyde Fire Service (now Scottish FRS) as a volunteer firefighter, in June 2003 I became a volunteer Community First Responder (CFR) for the Scottish Ambulance Service, and in May 2006 I joined HM Coastguard also as a volunteer.

"I still serve in all three and in May I reach 20 years of concurrent service across all three. In August I will reach a combined total of 75 years service.

"I wanted to mark the occasion by walking 75 miles on Arran, a mile for each year served, over 4 - 7 June.

"In the process I want to raise funds for the Firefighters Charity, Coastguard Association and the Arran Community First Responders, who look after over 20 public access defibrillators on Arran.

"I’d also like to make people aware of the importance of learning CPR and being ResusReady, so I’ll be carrying a Resus Annie with me on the way.

"Money is tight for folk just now, if you can’t afford to donate please learn CPR and how to use a defib, there are plenty of free opportunities to do so and it only takes 15 minutes to learn to save a life."