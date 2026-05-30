The trip was almost brought to a sudden halt when the firefighters’ pagers went off signalling an emergency call to Inveraray.

Parents and children from Ardrishaig Mums and Care Givers Group had just arrived. They were being treated to coffee and juice in the station’s conference room shortly after 11am when the 999 call came in.

Watch Commander Duncan Litster stayed with the group while Crew Commander Adam Barclay rushed to action as other firefighters, who arrived within minutes, took off in the fire engine.

The two had been giving an interesting talk on home fire safety before the tour. It seemed the youngsters were about to miss out on getting a closer look at the fire engine as it drove away from the station.

Watch Commander Litster was regretfully bringing the visit to a close and very kindly saying they were welcome back any time when disaster was averted as the crew soon returned after receiving a report that the call was fortunately a false alarm.

This gave the children a chance to meet the on-call firefighters who returned to the station, including Sam McAlpine, Douglas Stewart and Duncan MacBrayne.