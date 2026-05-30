It was Monday fun day at Lochgilphead Community Fire Station when young children were invited to meet some local heroes on the bank holiday.
The trip was almost brought to a sudden halt when the firefighters’ pagers went off signalling an emergency call to Inveraray.
Parents and children from Ardrishaig Mums and Care Givers Group had just arrived. They were being treated to coffee and juice in the station’s conference room shortly after 11am when the 999 call came in.
Watch Commander Duncan Litster stayed with the group while Crew Commander Adam Barclay rushed to action as other firefighters, who arrived within minutes, took off in the fire engine.
The two had been giving an interesting talk on home fire safety before the tour. It seemed the youngsters were about to miss out on getting a closer look at the fire engine as it drove away from the station.
Watch Commander Litster was regretfully bringing the visit to a close and very kindly saying they were welcome back any time when disaster was averted as the crew soon returned after receiving a report that the call was fortunately a false alarm.
This gave the children a chance to meet the on-call firefighters who returned to the station, including Sam McAlpine, Douglas Stewart and Duncan MacBrayne.
The youngsters enjoyed the opportunity to sit behind the wheel of the 18-tonne engine, see the hose in full flow and even try on some of the firefighters’ fire kit and helmets.
Watch Commander Litster said: “We always welcome groups to the station. It is a good way of getting the home safety message across to different people.”
Natalie Galloway, aged seven, was delighted with the visit and gave the crew a fabulous picture she drew of the fire engine to say thank you.
Rita Gatner of Ardrishaig Mums and Care Givers Group said: “Thank you very much to Lochgilphead Community Fire Station for having us.
“It was very interesting to learn more about home fire safety and the children absolutely loved seeing the fire engine and the hose in action.
“Watch Commander Litster, Crew Commander Barclay and the rest of the team we met were so welcoming and great with the kids.”
Lochgilphead Community Fire Station is currently looking for new recruits to help cover Monday to Friday from 8am-4pm or 9am-5pm.
Watch Commander Litster said: “For anybody looking to become an on-call firefighter, the main area that we are seeking cover for is the core hours during the day.
“I think it’s largely down to a general change in lifestyle. People’s work patterns have changed, and more people are working from home, often living outside the catchment area which is between 5-8 minutes travel time to the station.
“There are contracts available for those times, and you don’t need to commit to nights and weekends. Information about recruitment is available on the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service website, www.firescotland.gov.uk/”
Weekly training for the 11-strong crew is on Monday nights from 6.30-9.30pm. Three of the team are currently trainees.
The SFRS offers five flexible contract levels for on-call firefighters. These roles allow people to serve their community while balancing a primary job or personal life.
Contracts are based on the applicants’ chosen level of availability to respond to emergency call-outs.
Level one is up to 30 hours a week, level two 31-60 hours, level three 61-90 hours, level four 91-119 hours and level five 120 plus hours per week.
To find out about current openings in Lochgilphead or the surrounding Argyll area, view the MyJobScotland Careers Portal. To learn more about the specific requirements, visit the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Careers Page.
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