Ellie MacPherson, who is from Portree and works as an electrician has made history in her new role.

She first joined the station in December 2020 after being encouraged by the existing crew to join them.



After going to weekly training evenings, Ellie then headed to the RNLI College in Poole to qualify, followed by the approved engine course in September 2023.

At the end of May, Ellie’s role officially changed from Trainee Mechanic to fully-qualified Deputy Mechanic onboard the Portree Shannon class lifeboat Peter and Mary (13-59) – the first female to hold this position in the history of the station.

Her job will see her continuing to work alongside the full-time and fellow volunteer mechanics to make sure that RNLB Peter and Mary is always ready for service.

Ellie said: ‘The whole process has been amazing. I’ve learnt so much over the years as Competent Crew, and now through the transition to a Mechanic. I really would not have been able to do it without the support from my fellow volunteer crew members, although I must give a special mention to John, Stuart, Ethan and Josh.

"They’ve really pushed and helped me, and explained things I didn’t understand. Although I can now officially go afloat as Mechanic, I will always be learning! I will be forever grateful to be given this opportunity."



Full-time Portree RNLI Mechanic John ’Clanky’ Nicolson, added: "Ellie has worked extremely hard and we are all delighted that her hard work has paid off. She will

continue to be a great asset to the station as we continue to carry out our lifesaving work. It’s important to highlight the different roles that are available onboard lifeboats – including coxswain, mechanic, and competent crew – and the fantastic training opportunities that are available at the RNLI to progress through these roles."



For over 200 years, lifeboat volunteers and crew members have been launching in response to calls for help.

Crew members like Ellie carry pagers, which means that they can be called at any time of day or night, 365 days a year. As a charity, the RNLI relies on donations to keep saving lives at sea.