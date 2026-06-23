Residents have been given their first glimpse of how a new affordable housing development in Campbeltown is expected to look.
Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) has released an artist’s impression of its planned 37-home development at Dalintober following the granting of planning permission.
The development, on land between John Street, Prince’s Street and High Street, will comprise 37 affordable homes, including eight cottage flats, 11 houses, six amenity houses for older people and 12 flatted properties, all of which will be managed by ACHA.
The new homes will replace five tenement blocks dating from 1939, which have been vacant for several years.
ACHA said the new properties will be built to a high standard of energy efficiency and will use low-carbon sustainable heating systems, providing tenants with warm homes that are economical to run.
Former tenants of the existing Dalintober flats will also have the option of returning to the area once the development is complete if they choose.
The existing buildings are expected to be demolished in early 2027, with construction beginning shortly afterwards. ACHA aims to have the homes ready for let in 2028.
ACHA tenant chair Cathy Grant said the board was "delighted" to finally be moving forward with the project, which has been in development since 2017.
She said: “The existing building was no longer fit for purpose, and the new development will provide a much lower running cost for residents.
“We would like to thank Argyll and Bute Council, the Scottish Government and development consultants EDC Architects, McDonald & Cameron, Armour Construction, Fairhurst and CDM Scotland for their assistance in getting the planning permission.”
Councillor Jim Lynch, leader of Argyll and Bute Council, said the project would provide much-needed affordable housing while helping to regenerate the area.
He said: “The council has worked hard with ACHA over a number of years to agree firstly the demolition of vacant flats, which were listed and required agreement from Historic Environment Scotland, and then to process the required new development planning application.
“The site is identified in the Council’s Strategic Housing Investment Plan and will provide much needed new, affordable housing in Campbeltown, helping to tackle the housing emergency, and contributing significantly to urban regeneration and placemaking in the local area.”
South Kintyre councillor Tommy Macpherson welcomed the plans but said more homes alone would not solve the area’s housing challenges.
He said: “Campbeltown needs more housing, and bringing vacant land back into use is a positive step, but, let’s be honest, building homes alone is not enough, and it does not fix the underlying problem.
“At present, Home Argyll’s points system gives limited recognition to local people, local workers, and those who have contributed to our communities over many years.
“That has to change. If we are serious about sustaining places like Campbeltown, the system must properly reflect local need and local connection, not just housing need.
“More homes are welcome but unless the allocation system is rebalanced, local people will continue to lose out in their own communities.”
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