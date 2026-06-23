Councillor Jim Lynch, leader of Argyll and Bute Council, said the project would provide much-needed affordable housing while helping to regenerate the area.

He said: “The council has worked hard with ACHA over a number of years to agree firstly the demolition of vacant flats, which were listed and required agreement from Historic Environment Scotland, and then to process the required new development planning application.

“The site is identified in the Council’s Strategic Housing Investment Plan and will provide much needed new, affordable housing in Campbeltown, helping to tackle the housing emergency, and contributing significantly to urban regeneration and placemaking in the local area.”

South Kintyre councillor Tommy Macpherson welcomed the plans but said more homes alone would not solve the area’s housing challenges.

He said: “Campbeltown needs more housing, and bringing vacant land back into use is a positive step, but, let’s be honest, building homes alone is not enough, and it does not fix the underlying problem.

“At present, Home Argyll’s points system gives limited recognition to local people, local workers, and those who have contributed to our communities over many years.

“That has to change. If we are serious about sustaining places like Campbeltown, the system must properly reflect local need and local connection, not just housing need.

“More homes are welcome but unless the allocation system is rebalanced, local people will continue to lose out in their own communities.”