George Anderson of Woodland Trust Scotland said: "It is such a joy to see the first of Louis and Dorcha’s three eggs hatch, especially as Louis was so late in returning this year, we had given him up for dead.

"Meanwhile our novice parents Garry and Aurora have a single egg on their nest too. This is the first year both of our nests have been in use.

"It looks like it is going to be a busy summer on the nestcams. We are grateful to Postcode Lottery players whose support allows us to share the exploits of these stunning birds with people all over the world."