Students who became the first recipients of the redesigned John Muir Award are helping protect Ben Nevis while developing the practical skills needed for careers in conservation.
The UHI North, West and Hebrides Countryside Skills with Ranger Training course became the first group in the UK to complete the first John Muir Award - an environmental award scheme run by the John Muir Trust (JMT) - following its relaunch in spring 2025.
Delivered in collaboration with the Nevis Landscape Partnership, the course enables students to gain practical conservation experience while building a deeper understanding of Scotland’s wild places.
Working alongside JMT’s Nevis team, students have undertaken a wide range of practical conservation activities across Glen Nevis and Ben Nevis.
Their work has included removing 7,150m² of invasive non-native species, maintaining 2,190m² of mountain footpaths, planting 100 native trees, establishing woodland enclosures to support natural regeneration and carrying out annual monitoring of tree regeneration and deer browsing.
Students have also supported essential maintenance work on the Ben Nevis Mountain Path and protect the route used by more than 167,000 visitors last year.
Collectively, the group contributed more than 2,240 hours to their John Muir Award, with each student completing around 245 hours of practical conservation work.
Their achievements form part of the wider success of the relaunched John Muir Award, which has now seen 6,819 people across the UK complete since March 2025.
One of those supporting the programme is Ellie Moore, Engagement Ranger with the Nevis Landscape Partnership.
Ellie completed the John Muir Award herself in 2022 before returning to help deliver the UHI course, supporting students as they gain practical conservation experience across Lochaber.
She said: "The John Muir Award encourages people to slow down and really notice the places around them.
"It helps them understand how landscapes, wildlife and people are connected, while building practical skills and confidence outdoors.
"I completed the Award myself before moving into this role, and now I have the privilege of supporting students as they explore places like Glen Nevis and the Scottish rainforest.
"Watching people develop a genuine appreciation for these landscapes – and gain skills that could shape future careers in conservation – is incredibly rewarding."
John Muir, who was born in Scotland in 1838 and moved to North America aged 11, believed that time spent in nature was essential not only for the health of the environment, but for a person’s wellbeing.
The UK charity which bears his name is dedicated to protecting and enhancing wild places all across the UK, including Ben Nevis, Schiehallion and Sandwood Bay and areas across Skye, Knoydart and Assynt.
Those taking part include schools, youth groups, community organisations, as well as health and wellbeing programmes, with participants who might never previously have visited or engaged with wild spaces.
Gareth Morgan, JMT Head of Engagement, said: "The UHI students haven’t simply learnt about conservation; they have made a genuine contribution to caring for Ben Nevis while gaining practical experience that could shape future careers protecting Scotland’s natural environment."
The John Muir Award encourages people of all backgrounds to discover, explore, conserve and share their experiences of wild places through practical conservation and outdoor learning. For more information, visit: www.johnmuirtrust.org/award.
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