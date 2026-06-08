ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Search For Jobs at HiJobs
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Charlotte branches out in Rotary Young Writer competition

Charlotte branches out in Rotary Young Writer competition

Jun 8, 2026
Talbot delights Carradale audience

Talbot delights Carradale audience

Jun 7, 2026
Dòchas Carers Centre opens exhibition in style

Dòchas Carers Centre opens exhibition in style

Jun 6, 2026
Sell-out sing-along raises £2,300 for helipad

Sell-out sing-along raises £2,300 for helipad

Jun 6, 2026

Matthew Young

Arran and Tarbert strengthen musical bonds over exchange programme

Arran and Tarbert strengthen musical bonds over exchange programme

Jun 8, 2026
Dòchas Carers Centre opens exhibition in style

Dòchas Carers Centre opens exhibition in style

Jun 6, 2026
£1000 raised during Lochgilphead school's garden party

£1000 raised during Lochgilphead school's garden party

Jun 6, 2026
Cairnbaan Community Trust host first event of the Summer

Cairnbaan Community Trust host first event of the Summer

Jun 5, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

OOW DECK OFFICER 3 weeks on, 3 weeks off - Trident Aqua Services UK LTD
Laide, West CoastLaide, West Coast£52,000 per annum£52,000 per annum
Feed Operations Technician (ROC - Fort William) - Mowi Scotland
Fort William, LochaberFort William, Lochaber£30,387 to £34,032 per annum£30,387 to £34,032 per annum
Pupil Support Assistant - NAY17300 - North Ayrshire Council
BrodickBrodick£15.89 to £16.30 per hour£15.89 to £16.30 per hour
Production Operator - BSW Timber
Fort WilliamFort WilliamSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Seasonal Colleague - Campbeltown Superstore - Tesco
CampbeltownCampbeltown£13.28 to £14.55 per hour£13.28 to £14.55 per hour
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today