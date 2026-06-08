The proposals include creating an accessible path to the site, replacing the fencing with a linking chain and soldier silhouettes, and reinstating the memorial’s flagpole.

Submitted by Aggie Dennis, the application was approved on June 1 and also includes details of a new bench and lighting.

Mr Dennis, who is running the refurbishment project himself, is now waiting for tenders before beginning to fundraise for the development.

He said: “It all follows on from the rededication of it when it was the centenary of its unveiling on August 6, 2021. That’s when it was rededicated, as it was originally unveiled on August 6, 1921.

“These people paid the ultimate price for our freedom and they should never be forgotten, so modernising and refurbishing the memorial is a fitting tribute to their sacrifice.”

Aggie has yet to confirm his fundraising plans and will provide updates to the public in the coming months.

The planning officer said in the handling report that they were satisfied with the works as a whole and that the result would “enhance” a local amenity.

The officer added: “Much of the proposed work is for the renovation and replacement of existing features, including stone cleaning and refurbishing railings. As such, these elements of the works will result in a visual enhancement.”

Additions to the site, including the two soldier silhouettes, were deemed to be modest in scale and “wholly in keeping” with the character of the memorial.

In order to make the site accessible, levelling works will take place on Lady Ileene Road, creating a clear path from the road to the monument.

The current flagpole has become overgrown at the base, and the new plans include installing a six-metre-tall replacement pole in the same location.